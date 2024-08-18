Reds steal ideal Atlanta Braves waiver target from right under Alex Anthopoulos
By Mark Powell
As the Atlanta Braves compete for an NL Wild Card spot, they may have missed an opportunity when the Los Angeles Dodgers waived Amed Rosario. It's rare for the Dodgers and Andrew Friedman to any team a favor, but Rosario is a capable middle infielder who can play multiple positions.
Heck, Los Angeles acquired Rosario at the trade deadline for depth reasons. The decision to waive him so quickly was odd, to say the least. On the season, Rosario is slashing .305/.331/.417, good for an OPS of .746. He can play shortstop, second base or even in the outfield if called upon.
In fact, the fit in Atlanta was so clean the FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray listed the Braves as one of three teams that made the most sense for his services.
"Rosario would add insurance in the infield and a capable veteran replacement for Albies, at least until he returns off the IL. And for a Braves team that is 64-57 and in second place in the National League East, a player like Rosario could be incredibly useful," Murray wrote.
Atlanta Braves miss an opportunity with Amed Rosario
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Rosario has been claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have their own infield depth needs, and it's quite possible the Braves never had a chance at landing Rosario. Heck, Cincinnati wasn't even on Murray's initial list of teams that could land Rosario, which speaks to just how much of a surprise that landing spot was in the industry.
With Albies on the injured list until further notice, and Orlando Arcia struggling to replicate his All-Star season from just a year ago, Rosario would have been a great fit in the ATL. Even in the outfield, where Rosario has limited experience in comparison to his other two primary positions, the Braves are lacking ever since Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury.
The Reds, meanwhile has made a recent surge in the NL Wild Card. Adding this sort of utility player in mid-August is unheard of. Cincinnati is just five games back in the Wild Card race. Rosario will be a free agent after this season, but will make just $1.5 million this season.
The Reds landed a bargain, and it's easy to see why they were interested in the first place.