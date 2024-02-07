Rob Gronkowski gives his theory on why no team hired Bill Belichick
He spent nine seasons in Foxborough and was part of three Super Bowl championship teams with the New England Patriots. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time Super Bowl champion, and one of the most complete players at his position in league history.
It’s safe to say that legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski knows Bill Belichick fairly well. So, when he offers an opinion on why the head coach with the second-most victories in league history wasn’t able to secure a new job this offseason, people certainly take note.
Speaking to Fox News Digital, Gronkowski believed that the veteran sideline leader would have been an ideal addition for the Atlanta Falcons. It was an organization that he interviewed twice with, but the franchise opted for Raheem Morris, who had a history with the Falcons.
“I think that would have been his best landing destination,” said the four-time Super Bowl champion. “I feel like what happened is that I don’t think that the Atlanta Falcons organization wanted to give up that much power and give all the decisions to Coach Belichick. Other than that, I think Coach Belichick would have been the perfect fit.”
Gronkowski also suggested that things not working out with the Falcons may not be the worst thing for a coach with 333 total victories (including playoffs) as the sideline leader of both the Browns (1991-95) and the Patriots (2000-23). He stated that he thought this “happened for a reason.”
“I think Coach Belichick should take a year off from coaching," Gronkowski told FOX News Digital. "I mean, he’s put his time in. He’s been coaching for 50 years-plus straight, too, in the NFL. I mean, he can take a year off, reinvent himself, (go) find himself, go enjoy something other than just football.
“I think it would be great for him and then have him come back next year, resurrected and ready to go and put a display on wherever he lands a head coaching job next year.”
The past four seasons were a rough stretch for the Belichick and the Patriots, who haven’t won a postseason game since Super Bowl LIII. The team finished 4-13 this season and is coming off its worst showing since 1992 (2-14). The Pats have finished below .500 three of the past four years. Their lone playoff appearance was a blowout loss to the rival Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round during the 2021 season.
Perhaps a little time off for the highly-successful coach may not be such a bad idea, especially with more favorable jobs expected to open up as compared to this year.