Robin Lopez most unbothered man alive as he reads book courtside begging for release
You caught him, Robin Lopez likes to break a mental sweat too.
By Kyle Delaney
Yesterday, just eight minutes before the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings. Along with Lopez, the Bucks sent cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis, a 29-year-old forward from Greece.
Per @Underdog__NBA:
However, Lopez won't be playing for the Kings. In fact, the 7-foot-1 Stanford product is expected to be waived and become a free agent. Last night, the Bucks had a home game scheduled against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Put yourself in Robin Lopez's shoes for a moment. You're shooting around, you think the trade deadline drama has passed, then suddenly you find out you've been dealt. You're about to hit the buyout market, your future is uncertain, and you're with your teammates for the last time. This might be your last time in an NBA arena for who knows how long? However, sulking on the bench is not Robin Lopez's style.
With two minutes left in the first quarter, a camera panned to Robin Lopez, who was seated at the scorer's table, his head buried in a book. (Insert: Mandatory Dodgeball reference)
Per @cjzero:
There was no way Lopez was going to play. However, I don't think anyone expected him to treat Fiserv Forum like a library. Remember, this is Robin Lopez's 15th NBA season. RoLo did not need to travel to Sacramento to hear he was being waived. So, why not support a team that has supported you and catch up on some reading in the meantime? Sounds like a win-win to me.
It remains to be seen where a veteran like Lopez will end up. However, it's likely Lopez will join a contender soon, as he'll be on the buyout market pretty soon. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the only teams that cannot sign Lopez are the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat.
Overall, Robin Lopez closed out his Milwaukee career in Robin Lopez-esque style. We're looking forward to seeing Lopez *wait for it* begin the next chapter of his career.