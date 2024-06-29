Russell Westbrook saves the Clippers at least one ounce of offseason drama
The Los Angeles Clippers' offseason is bound to get a little dramatic. It sure feels like Paul George is trending away from LA as he seeks a four-year max contract. It has been difficult to imagine the Clips letting George walk ahead of their new arena unveiling next season, but if there are viable alternatives on the market — DeMar DeRozan, another LA native, is floating around the rumor mill — maybe Steve Ballmer bites the bullet. I certainly wouldn't envy the team paying George $50 million-plus in his age-38 season.
Even if George (or the Clippers) concede ground in negotiations and reach an amenable compromise, it won't happen until the NBA take machine has run through every possible alternative and thoroughly put the entire Clippers organization under the spotlight. Cam Christie ain't replacing Paul George, folks.
And, what if George does leave? Does that prompt James Harden to reconsider his options? We haven't heard any real buzz about Harden leaving LA, but he's a 10-time All-Star who is there for the taking if a team is aggressive enough. If the Clippers aren't keen to hand George his desired max contract, it's hard to imagine Harden getting the long-term guarantee structure he once coveted (and did not receive) from Philadelphia. Maybe a team swoops in and outbids the Clips on that front. Who the heck knows?
What we do know, however, is that Russell Westbrook will be back in LA next season. At least, he's under contract. Westbrook has decided to pick up his $4 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, ending speculation about a potential relocation in free agency.
Russell Westbrook opts in, avoids free agency to stick with Clippers
There was considerable noise about Westbrook opting out and looking for a more favorable opportunity elsewhere. The 35-year-old wasn't exactly struggling for minutes last season — he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 22.5 minutes — but Westbrook has never lacked confidence. He's a former MVP who still very clearly views himself as an everyday starter.
That said, I was always a bit skeptical of a market for Westbrook's services actually developing. His resumé is undeniable, but Westbrook has lost more than a step in recent years and he doesn't always play the most team-friendly brand of basketball. Russ was a below-replacement-level offensive player last season. His efficiency oscillated between mediocre and crippling, with teams comfortable packing the paint and ignoring him outside the painted area.
Westbrook can still supply value in short bursts. His athleticism changes the dynamic of a game. He's a bowling ball in transition, with the ability to swing momentum as a defender. Westbrook's defense is more hit-or-miss than ever, though, and his lack of shooting — combined with a general unwillingness to screen, move without the rock and embrace role-player stuff — can be detrimental to an otherwise well-organized offense.
Even with Russ back in LA, the Clippers are expected to target potential replacements. Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry have been mentioned as free agents of interest for the Clips. CP3 currently has a non-guaranteed $30 million contract that could serve as lubricant for a Paul George sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, so that is a storyline to monitor in the upcoming days.
Westbrook opted for guaranteed money and the comforts of home over the uncertainty of the open market. The Clippers surely aren't fretting this outcome — Russ can still be useful in a bit role — but don't expect Los Angeles to avoid other more traditional backup point guards just because Westbrook opted in.