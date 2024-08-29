Russell Wilson should be very worried after Mike Tomlin's latest Justin Fields reveal
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback for Week 1 on Wednesday, a decision that surprised no one in the know with this team. Pittsburgh signed Wilson for pennies on the dollar this offseason to be their starter. There was never a question about it, even when Kenny Pickett was still on the roster.
However, the Steelers also traded for Justin Fields due to an unexpected Pickett meltdown. Pickett was shipped out of town, and Fields was acquired at half price since the Chicago Bears had plans to draft Caleb Williams. Fields has a lot of talent and shows flashes, but he's also unpredictable and turnover-prone. Some quarterbacks take longer to fully adjust to the professional game than others, and Fields has been able to rely on his athleticism for so long that he hasn't made necessary alterations to his footwork, timing and pocket presence. Pittsburgh worked on that a lot with him during camp.
When the Steelers announced Wilson as their starter, Tomlin still gave a nods to Fields, which some interpreted as an eventual succession plan. When Tomlin met with the team to give Wilson the news, he called it a "difficult decision" and discussed his call with Fields personally.
Mike Tomlin commits to a Steelers offensive package for Justin Fields
In an appearance on the Rich Eisen show later that day, Tomlin also suggested the Steelers plan on using Fields early and often against the Atlanta Falcons Week 1.
"My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package," Tomlin said. "There's too much talent to be sitting around watching."
It's unclear if Tomlin's message to Morris was calculated or merely a joke, but I tend to believe him. There have been hints all offseason that Pittsburgh planned on using two quarterbacks at once, specifically dialing up creative plays for Fields. No, this isn't the wildcat, but Fields offers something Wilson cannot at his age, and that is escapability and playmaking on the ground.
Wilson is a safe bet to start the first half of the season for the Steelers at the very least. Assuming he performs decently and doesn't turn the ball over, there's little reason to take him off the field. But when Pittsburgh needs a play in a big moment, they'd rather turn to Fields. That says a lot about Wilson's long-term potential on this roster. It's essentially nonexistent, which was the plan all along.
Tomlin has liked what he's seen from Fields, and he let everyone know that. Russ should be worried.