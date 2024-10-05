Ryan Day is catching strays after Ben Affleck dyes his beard
2024 didn't start out too well for Ryan Day, that ugly loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl followed by arch-rival Michigan winning the national title. But Ohio State's embattled head coach managed to turn over a new leaf, finding several stars in the transfer portal and assembling arguably the most talented roster he's had to date in Columbus — a roster that has cruised to a 4-0 start and No. 3 ranking in the latest AP poll.
Another public figure who didn't start this year on the right foot? Actor Ben Affleck, who got divorced from Jennifer Lopez back in August after several months of tabloid fodder. The vibes have not been great around Affleck of late, but he only has to look to Day to see how quickly one's fortunes can turn. And it looks like Affleck has decided to kickstart that process by using Day as fashion inspiraiton.
Ben Affleck's new look looks suspiciously like Ryan Day
Affleck was back in the news again on Saturday, this time for his facial hair: Now single and once again ready to mingle, he's apparently decided to give it the Just For Men treatment.
It is, we admit, a little uncanny valley. And because College Football Explains the World, it didn't take too long for the internet to come to a realization: Affleck's beard now looks a whole lot like Ryan Day's.
For the sake of science, let's do a little comparison. Computer, enhance:
Affleck has a little thicker growth, but the color is eerily similar, as is that "je ne sais quoi" of hopeful pleading around the eyes. This can only mean one thing: Should Day's Buckeyes stumble on Saturday against Iowa, it's obvious that Affleck has siphoned his beard energy and will be set to win an Oscar or two in the coming months.