Ryder Cup records for every player on Team USA and Team Europe
Looking for the records of every player in the 2023 Ryder Cup? We've got you covered.
By Luke Norris
As the Ryder Cup features the best players from the United States taking on the best players from Europe, this biennial competition has always been loaded with talented players.
And overall, this may just be the strongest lineup in Ryder Cup history. Okay, so maybe that's too bold of a statement to make, given the legends who've participated in the previous 43 editions. But make no mistake about it. This field is stacked.
For starters, this 2023 Ryder Cup features the top 13 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. It also features all four major champions from this past season, as well as the FedEx Cup champion.
Even those who don't fall into any of the above categories include past major champions and former world No. 1 players.
Think about this. Luke Donald's Team Europe is led by the trio of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland. And they're the underdogs as they attempt to bounce back from the 19-9 whipping they took at Whistling Straits two years ago.
Zach Johnson's American squad, led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, comes in with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, as the U.S. hasn't won on European soil in three decades.
And to cap it all off, we get to watch these 24 superstars battle it out on a brand new course as Italy will host its first-ever Ryder Cup at suburban Rome's short-but-stunning Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
While this year's competition features several Ryder Cup rookies, we'll also see plenty of players who've been in this battle before.
With that in mind, let's take a look at how every participant in this year's clash has fared in the Ryder Cup.
As Team USA enters the 2023 Ryder Cup as the defending champion, we'll start with the records for every player on the American squad.
Player
Ryder Cups
Four-ball
Foursome
Singles
Overall Record
Sam Burns
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Patrick Cantlay
1
0-0-1
2-0-0
1-0-0
3-0-1
Wyndham Clark
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Rickie Fowler
4
1-2-2
1-3-2
1-2-1
3-7-5
Brian Harman
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Max Homa
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Brooks Koepka
3
2-3-0
2-2-0
2-0-1
6-5-1
Collin Morikawa
1
1-0-0
2-0-0
0-0-1
3-0-1
Xander Schauffele
1
1-0-0
2-0-0
0-1-0
3-1-0
Scottie Scheffler
1
1-0-1
0-0-0
1-0-0
2-0-1
Jordan Spieth
4
5-2-0
3-2-2
0-3-1
8-7-3
Justin Thomas
3
2-0-1
2-2-0
2-0-0
6-2-1
And here's a look at the Europeans.
Player
Ryder Cups
Four-ball
Foursome
Singles
Overall Record
Ludvig Aberg
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Matt Fitzpatrick
2
0-0-0
0-3-0
0-2-0
0-5-0
Tommy Fleetwood
2
2-1-1
2-0-0
0-1-1
4-2-2
Tyrrell Hatton
2
2-1-1
0-1-0
0-2-0
2-4-1
Nicolai Hojgaard
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Viktor Hovland
1
0-1-1
0-2-0
0-0-1
0-3-2
Shane Lowry
1
1-1-0
0-0-0
0-1-0
1-2-0
Robert MacIntyre
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
Rory McIlroy
6
4-5-2
5-5-1
3-2-1
12-12-4
Jon Rahm
2
1-2-1
2-0-0
1-1-0
4-3-1
Justin Rose
5
4-4-0
7-2-1
2-2-1
13-8-2
Sepp Straka
0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0