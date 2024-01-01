Sad Ohio State fans go to great lengths to troll Michigan
Let's start with the facts: The Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff, facing off with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes, losers of three straight against rival Michigan, are outside of the four-team Playoff and submitted an embarrassing offensive performance in a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri less than a week ago.
But the cope is strong with Ohio State fans, perhaps to cringeworthy degrees. Instead of looking to next season or, as normal fans would, rooting against rival Michigan from the comfort of your home in the Rose Bowl, some fans took it to a level that is, frankly, just an awful look for Buckeyes fans.
Not only did some select Ohio State fans show up to the Rose Bowl, but they did so with t-shirts stating plainly that they were OSU faithful supporting Alabama in the CFP semifinal matchup against the Wolverines.
That is without question THE most embarrassing way for a fan of THE Ohio State University to show support their football team that we've ever seen.
Ohio State fans reach peak cringe trolling Michigan at Rose Bowl
Just buy an Alabama shirt and call it a day, y'all. No need to make Ohio State and the fan base look so completely desperate -- or at least even more so than they are -- by custom-printing this t-shirt for multiple people in Pasadena.
More importantly, you just know that the bevy of Michigan fans pictured seated behind these OSU fans are trying their damnedest not to keel over from laughing at these Buckeyes who went to the Rose Bowl and paid good money -- both for the tickets and custom shirts -- to paint themselves and the fan base in embarrassing light.
Who could possibly say how the karmic forces at work will be seen in the Rose Bowl. Maybe they work against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan for the sign-stealing scandal that has been a dark cloud over this season. Perhaps they favor Florida State with an Alabama loss given the Selection Committee's controversial decision.
Or maybe they make these Ohio State fans look even more foolish than they already do for thinking that this shirt being made, much less being worn to the stadium, was a good idea.