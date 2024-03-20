Saquon Barkley’s daughter savagely burned Giants after Eagles deal
Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants to join the rival Philadelphia Eagles. His daughter is thankful for that.
By Mark Powell
When Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the reaction from New York Giants fans was...not kind. Barkley added fuel to the fire of a rivalry that was already one of the fiercest in the NFL.
Philadelphia essentially replaced D'Andre Swift with Barkley, who at this point in his career remains an all-around back, at least for a couple years. Barkley received a surprising amount of guaranteed money from the Eagles, which was his response when pressed by Tiki Barber and others as to why he signed in Philadelphia.
"Lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team," Barkley tweeted in response to Barber. "I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm [guaranteed money] which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs."
As it turns out, Barkley isn't the only former Giants fan happy he's in Philadelphia. Saquon's daughter also trolled the Giants (perhaps unintentionally) in a recent video.
It's always sunny in Philadelphia: Saquon Barkley's daughter glad he joined Eagles
Barkley's new contract provides him with even more generational wealth and a rare second multiyear contract for a running back in the modern NFL. That alone makes the deal worth signing. The fact that he gets to contend in the NFC far more often than his days in New York is the cherry on top.
Per Barkley himself, the Giants never made a concrete offer for the star running back. New York certainly couldn't contend with the guaranteed money the Eagles offered the Penn State product.
Barkley has a fanbase in Philadelphia, and some overlap from his Penn State days. He'll quickly become a fan favorite because of his explosiveness and willingness to put his body on the line. At times that has gotten the best of him, but the guaranteed money in Saquon's contract allots him the flexibility to take necessary risks.