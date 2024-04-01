Saquon Barkley praising Najee Harris isn't a good sign for Steelers future
The Steelers must decide whether to pick up Najee Harris's fifth-year option. Saquon Barkley is rooting for a different outcome.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers running game took a step forward in 2023 thanks to Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and that was before Arthur Smith brought his talents to Pittsburgh.
While there is a worthwhile debate in the Steel City as to whether or not Smith was the right hire, Pittsburgh's rushing attack should benefit from his play-calling style. Just ask Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, or even the Atlanta Falcons two-pronged approach with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Smith loves to run the football.
Harris should be in line to start for Pittsburgh next season, but he could also be in the final year of his contract. The Steelers must decide whether to pick up Najee's fifth-year option in his rookie contract this offseason. If not, Harris will play out his last season and (could) enter free agency.
Could Saquon Barkley's contract persuade Najee Harris to leave Steelers?
Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is hoping for the latter, as it would allow Harris the chance to seek a second multiyear contract, which is rare for running backs these days.
"That’s your goal, you want to get to a second contract," Barkley said on the New Heights Podcast. "I feel like where I got, it’s like now, Bijan, Jahmyr, Najee, you boys, go beat me. I’m a competitor, I’m trying to go out this year, especially with the situation I’m in now, I’m trying to be the best running back. No questions about it. But let’s push each other. Let’s all drive it."
There is another option available to Pittsburgh. Rather than picking up Harris's option, which could come at a steep price, the Steelers should extend the Alabama product instead. This would keep him aligned with Warren in the backfield for years to come. At the NFL Meetings, Mike Tomlin spoke about how impressed he was with Harris this past season.
"Obviously, Najee's been consistent since he's been with us. I think I saw a statistic about his 3000-yard season, being in rare company and I just think that that illustrates how he's been for us," Tomlin said.
When the time comes, if Harris is not extended (or his contract isn't picked up), then the Steelers clearly believe Warren will develop into a full-time bellcow. Ideally, though, Harris will stay beyond next season one way or another, despite the recent uptick in the running back free-agent market.