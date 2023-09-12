Serbia and Greece: What countries will participate in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season?
EuroLeague basketball is a continental competition that pulls in teams from all across Europe. Here are the nine countries that will participate in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season.
EuroLeague basketball pulls in teams from all across the continent, and for the upcoming 2023-24 EuroLeague season a total of nine countries will have participants in Europe's premier club basketball competition. Interestingly, there are no new teams for this season's competition. All 18 teams are returning from the 2022-23 season.
Here's a breakdown of where all the teams participating in this season's competition are based.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from Spain
Spain is the home of EuroLeague's headquarters and will once again have the most teams participating in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season with a total of four teams: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Valencia basket.
Real Madrid are the returning champions, having beaten Olympiacos in last season's final thanks to a game-winner from club legend Sergio Llull. Barcelona will be looking to return to the EuroLeague Final Four even after Nikola Mirotic's departure. Saski Baskonia and Valencia Basket will be aiming to make the playoffs.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from Germany
Fresh off a 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medal, Germany's two representatives for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season will look to keep the country's basketball fever going with FC Bayern Munich and Alba Berlin. FC Bayern Munich will be looking to return to the EuroLeague playoffs under new head coach Pablo Laso after failing to qualify last season, and Alba Berlin will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since joining the competition in 2019.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from Turkey
The 2023 EuroLeague Final Four was the first Final Four to not include a team from Turkey since 2014. Both Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul and Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be looking to change that for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from France
AS Monaco Basket ended a lengthy EuroLeague Final Four drought for French basketball last season, and they'll be looking to return after adding former All-NBA point guard Kemba Walker this summer. They are joined in the competition by LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne who added two former Philadelphia 76ers this summer: Mike Scott and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Tony Parker owns the team and his brother, T.J. Parker, is the head coach.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from Serbia
Known for their passionate fanbases, both Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade will be representing Serbia for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season. Both teams will play their games at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, and both will be looking to qualify for the playoffs and maybe make a run to the Final Four.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from Italy
Both EA7 Emporio Armani Milan and Virtus Segafredo Bologna were disappointed in the 2022-23 EuroLeague season and missed out on the EuroLeague playoffs. Milan responded by adding Nikola Mirotic, the most coveted free agent on the market this summer. Bologna added two-time EuroLeague champion Bryant Dunston as well as a number of other potentially helpful role players.
2023-24 EuroLeague season: Teams from Greece
Both Panathinaikos and Olympiacos are legendary EuroLeague basketball clubs with nine EuroLeague championships between them. Both will have their eyes on lifting the trophy next season. Olympiacos lost in last season's championship game and has come up short in back-to-back EuroLeague Final Fours. Panathinaikos has not made a Final Four since 2012.
2023-24 EuroLeague Season: Teams from Israel and Lithuania
Israel and Lithuania are the two countries with lone representatives for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season. Israel will be represented by Maccabi Tel Aviv who last won the competition in 2014, and Lithuania will be represented by Zalgiris Kaunas who last won the competition in 1999.