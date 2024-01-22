Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claps back at Anthony Edward with epic word-play
Pop some popcorn. We've got a new NBA rivalry brewing between two fan favorites.
By Kdelaney
Even though it's been two days since the final whistle blew in the Thunder-Timberwolves game, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are still talking.
This showdown between the two top Western Conference teams was far from disappointing. A second-ranked Thunder team survived 102-97 against the Timberwolves, currently the top seed in the West. Following this game, there was some "indirect" conversation between two NBA fan-favorites.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's IG post raises eyebrows across the league
During this meeting, SGA stepped up to the free-throw line 13 times and made 12 out of 13 attempts. Following the loss, Edwards was clearly skeptical of all the calls in favor of Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Edwards told reporters after the game, "It’s hard to with the calls that Shai gets. It’s hard to shut him down. You can’t touch him at any time of the game, so it’s super hard to beat. That team is a good team, especially when they get calls like that.” Edwards finished the game with 2 fouls, Shai with 0.
Gilgeous-Alexander responded the only way he knows how, with an incredibly thought-out Instagram caption.
"They talk about me for my post game, not my postgame” Shai Gilgeous Alexander's latest Instagram post reads. Although no shots were fired directly at Edwards, it feels like a very pointed attack on Edwards' postgame comments. In fact, it would appear that as the Western Conference race narrows, there may be a new rivalry brewing.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 33 points to go along with his 6 assists. Edwards finished with 19 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. With 3.4 seconds remaining, Edwards had a chance to tie the game with three free throws but came up short in the end. Needless to say, in light of what's been said, the next matchup between these two players just got a lot more exciting! The two will meet again on Jan. 29, 2024.
As a whole, this serves as a preview of what is to come in this league. In the coming years, Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander's rivalry will be one to watch, as both players continue to take the league by storm.