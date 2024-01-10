Sony Open DraftKings picks 2024: Best PGA DFS golf lineup
We are so back. I hope you missed me and these weekly DraftKings PGA DFS golf picks because they're here to stay now. After getting a look at The Sentry and Chris Kirk's win, it's time to head to the always-fun test of Waialae Country Club for the 2024 Sony Open.
Si Woo Kim was the winner here, which gives us a really solid parameter for the type of games we've historically seen have success here. You're looking for accuracy off of the tee, but not with a complete sacrifice of length. On top of that, you need someone who can get hot with the putter to tear up these greens.
This is one of the deeper fields in recent memory for the Sony Open, which is a good sign for the new format on the PGA Tour in the 2024 season. It also makes tackling the PGA DFS slate on DraftKings much more fun with a richer field to build our lineup from. So let's do just that as we give out top plays and top fades for each pricing tier before constructing a winning lineup.
Sony Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Plays
$10,000: Ludvig Åberg ($10,500) - I had Ludvig as an outright for The Sentry, which was just an unabashedly bad call on my part. His skill set's greatest strength is length plus accuracy with the driver, which isn't rewarded all that much at Kapalua. It's a different story at Waialae, though, where that's ideally what you want. I love a bounce-back week from Åberg at the Sony.
- Also Consider for 10K: Matt Fitzpatrick ($10,200)
$9,000: J.T. Poston ($9,100) - From last week's outright pick to this week's, I'm all over J.T. Poston this week. He's had a decent but unspectacular history at the Sony Open, but he's trending nicely after two Top 5 finishes in his last three starts. With how Poston can roll the rock combined with the way he's striking it right now, I love his chances to contend this week.
- Also Consider for 9K: Brian Harman ($9,900), Corey Conners ($9,800), Chris Kirk ($9,500)
$8,000: Byeong Hun An ($8,700) - Historically, this might seem like a crazy play to target Ben An this week. However, An has started to reel in his accuracy with the driver of late, was in contention at The Sentry, and has actually been a positive putter over his last 20 rounds as the broomstick seems to have helped a ton. After a T12 at the Sony last year, I think he can back it up this year while in great form with another strong finish.
- Also Consider for 8K: Si Woo Kim ($8,500), Denny McCarthy ($8,400), Stephan Jaegar ($8,100)
$7,000: Ben Kohles ($7,000) - Taking a shot on a player who, frankly, feels undervalued a bit here. Ben Kohles is a KFT graduate after winning twice last year on the Korn Ferry and finishing atop the season-long points list. He then played in the fall and showed up by finishing T5 at the RSM Classic. The one aspect that worries me is that he's not a long driver, but he's deadly accurate, great on approach and a stellar putter to boot. I think he shows up and makes some noise at Waialae.
- Also Consider for 7K: Alex Noren ($7,900), Matt Kuchar ($7,800) Luke List ($7,600), Andrew Putnam ($7,500), Erik van Rooyen ($7,200), Ryo Hisatsune ($7,100)
$6,000: Will Gordon ($6,500) - Down in the $6K range, I'm not saying you need to go down as far as Will Gordon, but I do think he might be one of the more mispriced players on the slate, so I do like him quite a bit. In the fall to finish up, Gordon finished T36 or better in his last three starts, including a Top 20. He's driving the ball like a madman (in a good way) with length and accuracy and has been gaining strokes with the putter slightly too. After a T28 here last year, keep an eye on Gordon.
- Also Consider for 6K: Vince Whaley ($6,900), Greyson Sigg ($6,700), Tyler Duncan ($6,600), Joel Dahmen ($6,300)
Sony Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Fades
$10,000: Sahith Theegala ($10,000) - Theegala was in contention at The Sentry last week, but I can't endorse playing him at Waialae. It's just a horrendous fit for a player who, though immensely talented and creative, is just a bit too inaccurate with the driver. That's going to be penal at the Sony and should ultimately leave Theegala not paying off this price.
$9,000: Will Zalatoris ($9,300) - Everyone should be excited and glad to see Will Zalatoris returning to the PGA Tour... I'm just not so sure we're going to see the budding superstar we did prior to his back injury, at least not yet. Zalatoris was flat-out awful when he played at the Hero World Challenge, losing more than 3.5 strokes tee-to-green and also losing with the putter. It's going to take some time to get into form, and I don't see it happening this week.
$8,000: Cam Davis ($8,500) - With some decent history and the best version of Cam Davis, it's understandable why you might like him this week. That, however, would be a mistake based on what we saw at The Sentry. Even at Kapalua, Davis was wildly inaccurate off the tee and lost 2.49 strokes tee-to-green. I can't trust that form at a test like Waialae, especially in a solid $8K range.
$7,000: Emiliano Grillo ($7,400) - After really popping midseason last year, Emiliano Grillo has fallen off quite a bit. He's missed the cut in three of his last five starts and was outside the Top 40 last week. His ball striking is totally absent right now, losing 1.12 strokes on approach over his last 20 rounds, and we know the putter is a total hit-or-miss proposition. That's not someone I'm willing to trust with all of the upside in the $7K range on this slate.
Sony Open 2024: Best DraftKings golf PGA DFS lineup
Player
DraftKings Salary
Ludvig Åberg
$10,500
Chris Kirk
$9,500
J.T. Poston
$9,100
Erik van Rooyen
$7,200
Ben Kohles
$7,000
Will Gordon
$6,500
Total Salary
$49,800
We're going all-out stars and scrubs for this lineup but I love the value at the bottom of the board to pair with three of the bigger names in the field. Åberg, Poston, Kohles and Gordon have already been covered as top plays this week for the Sony Open, so let's touch quickly on Chris Kirk and Erik van Rooyen.
For Kirk, he's coming off of last week's win to a tournament where he's finished Top 3 in two of his last three starts. With the way he's striking the ball right now combined with a hot putter, he should be able to finish highly on the leaderboard again. EVR, meanwhile, won in the fall in Mexico and has no finish worse than T30 in his last five starts. He's striking the ball well, gaining 1.0 stroke ball-striking over the last 20 rounds, and is putting well too. With a Top 20 at the Sony in 2022, he's a solid cheap option for your lineup.