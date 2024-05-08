Steelers Brandon Aiyuk trade goes up in smoke, as does potential backup plan
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver. Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson, their most accomplished receiver at the time, to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and draft capital.
While the Steelers did select Roman Wilson out of Michigan in the third round this April, the rookie alone shouldn't be expected to replace a player like Johnson. That's the primary reason why Pittsburgh was floated as a possible trade destination for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who is seeking a new contract. Aiyuk played into these trade rumors with a tweet directed at Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the 49ers focus is no longer on trading Aiyuk, but instead signing him to a contract extension. He did not confirm whether the same can be said for Deebo Samuel. This is an odd change of heart given the 49ers drafted a wide receiver -- Ricky Pearsall out of Florida -- in the first round just a few weeks ago.
Did the Steelers miss their chance to swing Brandon Aiyuk trade?
San Francisco's asking price for Aiyuk was always high -- reportedly a first-round pick -- which the Steelers were not willing to pay. Pittsburgh instead selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and didn't address the wide receiver position until taking Wilson in the third round. Based on recent reporting it seems clear that the Steelers chances of landing Aiyuk are all but done.
Pittsburgh could still acquire the likes of Courtland Sutton, who has some familiarity with Russell Wilson from his Denver days and is available for the right price. Sutton is a decent outside threat and would pair well with George Pickens.
Another free-agent wide receiver off the board for Steelers
While not the caliber of receiver as Aiyuk, Samuel or even Sutton, one of the best free-agent wide receivers available is former second-round pick Zay Jones. Per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Jones is set to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. He has already met with the Titans and Cardinals as well, per Schultz.
Surely the Steelers have some idea as to their intentions at the wide receiver position, but every playmaker that comes off the board frustrates the fanbase, and for good reason.