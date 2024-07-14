Steelers team leader make it clear Brandon Aiyuk trade isn't happening on his watch
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in Brandon Aiyuk trade talks all summer long. Pittsburgh lacks a true WR2 opposite George Pickens. If Aiyuk were brought in, he'd want WR1 money and then some, with reports out of San Francisco suggesting he wants a contract north of $25 million per year, if not more. This goes against the pattern for the Steelers front office and Omar Khan, who has invested most of the team's capital on defense.
Longtime Steeler and inarguable team leader Cameron Heyward is in need of a new contract, so any money spent elsewhere could take away from his eventual deal. An Aiyuk trade, and subsequent $25 million+ long-term contract, would hurt Pittsburgh's chance at locking up Heyward at his given asking price.
So, it's important to include that context when understanding Heyward's distaste of a potential trade for Aiyuk. Cam thinks the weapons in the Steelers locker room are fine as is, which simply isn't true when taking a quick look at the depth chart.
"There's plenty of balls to go around," Heyward said on the 'Up & Adams Show.' "George (Pickens), Pat Freiermuth, our running backs out of the backfield. Even Van Jefferson. These guys are going to demand the ball. We gotta give them the ball. Some of that comes with staying on the field and having a lot of success, and I think we have the offense to do it."
Brandon Aiyuk would steal Steelers money from Cameron Heyward
Good on Heyward for having confidence in his guys, but Jefferson isn't a good enough WR2. Neither is Roman Wilson, who Heyward neglected to mention, but was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
This does not mean the Steelers must trade for Aiyuk, who would cost Day 2 draft capital and a massive contract. There are other options available, such as Courtland Sutton of the Broncos, or any number of late-term free agents. Hunter Renfrow, Russell Gage and Michael Thomas are all available, should the Steelers wish to forfeit money rather than dollars and picks.
Heyward, meanwhile, wants a three-year deal despite being 35 years old, which is a problem for Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly identified this looming issue in a recent column:
"The Steelers would love to keep Heyward, but being 35 and coming off an injury-plagued year, they would much rather address it in the offseason. Heyward wants more security — he has said he wants to play for three more years, thus the impasse," Kaboly wrote. “Heyward didn’t show up for a portion of the offseason workouts but did return for the final week of OTAs and minicamp. He’s not optimistic, at this point, that a deal will get done, but he’s been in a similar position before eventually signing before the season."
It's looking more and more like the Steelers will have to choose between extending Heyward and finding an established WR2, despite their cap space. Aiyuk is too expensive, and Khan knows that. Unless the 49ers (and Aiyuk's) price comes down, Heyward won't have to worry about anyone taking his money.