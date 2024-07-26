Steelers GM can’t help but leave door slightly open for Brandon Aiyuk trade
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers seeking an upgrade at the wide receiver position this offseason is among the worst-kept secrets in the NFL. Perhaps no testament to that notion is grander than the team's connection to San Francisco 49ers star pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk for the past several months.
Pittsburgh has inquired about Aiyuk, though the Niners have previously rebuffed offers. Nonetheless, the Steelers' linkage to the disgruntled wideout remains, even after he threw us a curveball by promptly reporting for San Francisco's training camp.
Amid the chaos, Steelers general manager Omar Khan sat down for a press conference on Thursday. Someone asked him about Pittsburgh's gauge on the receiver trade market, and in response, the lead executive gave a pretty open-ended response:
"There's nothing going on right now," Khan said via ESPN's Brooke Pryor regarding a potential move for a wideout.
Right now? Does that mean Khan is still exploring options and anticipates that changes in the near future?
In a follow-up inquiry, a reporter questioned whether the Steelers have engaged with San Fran concerning Aiyuk since his trade request. While Khan stated that he's "not had any conversations about that," he also noted "all" 32 GMs "have conversations."
Essentially, Khan had an opportunity to deem the Aiyuk buzz a pipe dream and elected not to. Why?
49ers top brass member John Lynch recently changed his tone about the potential availability of Aiyuk, leading many to believe the latter could get dealt. Perhaps Khan addressed the media purposefully, factoring San Francisco's newfound stance on the 26-year-old into his remarks.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Aiyuk has a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary for 2024. But after earning an All-Pro Second Team nod en route to establishing himself as an elite receiver, he wants to be paid like one. The breakout campaign has put the Niners in a challenging position, especially considering his situation isn't the only contract drama currently hampering the Bay Area.
However, Aiyuk will continuously get tied to Pittsburgh until we get a definitive conclusion on his saga or the Steelers acquire someone else.