Steelers hope for Brandon Aiyuk trade still has a pulse amid conflicting rumors
By Kinnu Singh
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has dominated headlines throughout the offseason as he looks to secure a long-term contract. In an offseason that has redefined the market for wide receivers, Aiyuk remains one of the few pass catchers who hasn't been able to cash in.
As the clock ticks closer to the regular season, the Niners may finally be willing to deal the disgruntled wideout to a team in need of receiving help. Although several teams have been involved in the bidding, the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as likely destinations for the second-team All-Pro wide receiver.
There have been conflicting reports regarding the Steelers chances of acquiring Aiyuk.
Steelers could still have a chance to get Brandon Aiyuk from 49ers
Earlier today, ESPN's Adam Schefter seems to have ruled out Pittsburgh as a destination for the wideout.
"I don't expect Pittsburgh to be a landing spot at all for Brandon Aiyuk," Schefter said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
However, things changed not too long after Schefter's appearance. Schefter tweeted out that the Steelers and 49ers have "re-engaged in conversations" for Aiyuk.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Pittsburgh is still involved in discussions. Rapoport acknowledged that the Browns and Patriots are more likely to acquire Aiyuk, he didn't rule out Pittsburgh as a destination.
"The [Steelers] are for sure in it right now," Rapoport said. "They are one of several teams that the 49ers are speaking with. The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. The New England Patriots are one of those teams. And there are a couple of different parts to this trade. Can the 49ers agree to terms with either of these teams? I'd say they are certainly further along with the Browns and Patriots than they are with the Steelers but that is another one that, at some point, those two sides could come together and get a deal in place."
NFL insider Josina Anderson confirmed Schefter's report that the Steelers and 49ers have begun talking an Aiyuk trade again, saying both teams are "working on it" and that it's "a lot of back and forth."
Acquiring Aiyuk won't be easy. Any team that trades for Aiyuk must be able to meet the 49ers asking price to acquire the wide receiver, then they'd need to convince Aiyuk to sign with them, and finally, they'd have to meet his asking price for a long-term deal. Ultimately, it could come down to where Aiyuk wants to play.
Nobody knows how Aiyuk feels about joining the Browns or the Patriots, but he has expressed interest in joining the Steelers. During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast in June, Aiyuk named the Steelers as one of the three teams he envisions himself playing for in 2024.
"And then there's the contract Brandon Aiyuk would want," Rapoport continued. "And that is why he's had so much power in this situation, because he's not going anywhere unless he gets a contract that he wants, that sets him up financially like he desires."
The Steelers don't have any solid option behind wide receiver George Pickens. Pittsburgh traded away wide receiver Diontae Johnson to acquire Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers earlier in the offseason. Despite their rebuilt offensive line and quarterback room, Pittsburgh's offense will continue to struggle to move the ball through the air unless they can find a talented wide receiver to line up across from Pickens.