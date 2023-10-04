Former Steeler out indefinitely after Texans blowout win, trolling Pittsburgh
Houston Texans guard Kendrick Green is out indefinitely due to a knee injury suffered in his game against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Texans are experiencing some great success early on this season. The team is 2-2 on the year, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing incredibly thus far and looks like the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. But a major area of concern is the amount of injuries along their offensive line. Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones, Michael Deiter, Tyrus Howard, Kenyon Green, and Juice Scruggs have all been diagnosed with injuries.
As if things couldn't get any worse, they lost yet another lineman for the season.
Guard Kendrick Green, whom the Texans acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus this past Sunday against his former team. Green had left that game due to the right knee injury.
Kendrick Green out indefinitely due to knee injury days after beating, trolling Steelers
Green had been outspoken about his time with the Steelers since his trade to the Texans. This past week, Houston defeated Pittsburgh in a game that wasn't even close, as evidenced by the 30-6 score, and he Green had some fun at his former team's expense.
After the game, Steelers posted a photo on Twitter of lyrics from the song "Parade on Cleveland" from rapper Young Thug, featuring Drake, which read, "It ain't gon' be sexy when I get my lick back." Then, Green responded to a tweet from Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, who said that the Steelers should "set sack records" against Houston for their offensive line and included Green's name with "laughing crying emojis." After Houston's win, Green responded with a video that said, "Geez Louise, life's tough, man."
Prior to the game, Green said that he's happy he's not with the Steelers anymore and that he has a chance to play for the Texans. Not only that, but to show what he could bring against his former team in Week 4.
"I’m glad it happened. I’m glad I’m not there anymore," Green said, h/t Steelers Depot. "I’m just looking at it as just another game, going out there to play my best. Just good that I’ll see some familiar faces on the other side. Got put in a pretty tough spot when I was there, and just think it’s fortunate the way it worked out."
In four games with the Texans, Green played 208 offensive snaps at left guard, 121 of which were pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Green allowed four total pressures, one quarterback hit, and zero sacks while being assessed two penalties.
The Texans will continue to play through their offensive line injuries. But the good thing is, Howard is expected to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, and there's optimism that Tunsil could play as well.