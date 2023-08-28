Steelers Rumors: 3 more trades to make after dumping Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Kevin Dotson over the weekend, but that shouldn't be the end of their roster purge.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams for a couple of draft pick swaps.
Pittsburgh has overhauled their offensive line since the start of last offseason, bringing in players like center Mason Cole and guard James Daniels via free agency. They also drafted Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson, while signing Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig this offseason in free agency. It's safe to assume Dotson would have been a depth chart stash at best, and assuming Pittsburgh was able to get something in return, the trade makes a lot of sense from their perspective.
Still, the Steelers have just a few days to whittle the depth chart down to 53 players. We have a good idea of where they should start given some excellent depth at key positions, specifically in the trenches and, surprisingly, behind center.
Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green is still on the chopping block
Kendrick Green has not handled himself well this preseason. From failing to step up to the challenge of a position switch in training camp, to bad holding penalties and QB pressures allowed in preseason games, Green has been downright bad.
But don't tell the former third-round pick that. Green went after a Pittsburgh-area radio host for pointing out one of Green's misplays on social media, sending him a direct message with a correction. On the surface, Green wasn't necessarily wrong about the play in question, but he did miss the broader point -- it was just one of several errors he made in the preseason.
As FanSided's Scott Rogust points out, trading Dotson does give Green more of a chance to make the Steelers initial 53-man roster, but it's no guarantee:
"The Steelers have their top guards on the roster in Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, and James Daniels, so there were only so many spots available. It seems like the Rams' offer for Dotson was too good for the Steelers to pass on. While this is good news for Green, it's not exactly a lock that he will make the roster. We will wait until the Steelers officially announce their 53-man roster after the Tuesday deadline."
Pittsburgh cannot trust Green along their offensive line, but perhaps he can perform better elsewhere. He has experience playing at least 2-3 positions along the offensive line, and the Steelers never really gave him much of a chance at guard, his natural spot.