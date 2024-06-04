Steelers sign another mid wide receiver instead of adding talent they desperately need
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a new wide receiver on Monday, one that had fans up out of their seats in wonder. Unfortunately, it wasn't wonder, as in awe, that greeted Jaray Jenkins. It was wonder as in, wondering: "Who?"
Jenkins was an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2023 and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught two passes for 32 yards a preseason game. However, he was released with an injury waiver after having foot surgery in late August, according to Jordan Schultz.
The Steelers are giving the 6-foot-2, 206-pound receiver another chance to make an impact in the NFL. No offense to Jenkins, but his addition simply won't move the needle, not with zero career appearances in the NFL and managing just 502 yards in his best season in college.
Steelers WR addition just highlights how much they need a marquee name
Pittsburgh needs a true No. 2 wide receiver next to George Pickens.
Along with Jenkins, the Steelers receiving corps now looks like this. Stop me when you're truly excited about one of them being WR2: Calvin Austin III, Marquez Callaway, Dez Fitzpatrick, Izaiah Gathings, Van Jefferson, Scott Miller, Denzel Mims, Quez Watkins, Duece Watts, Roman Wilson and, of course, George Pickens.
If you stopped before Roman Wilson, you may have a serious case of offseason brain.
Wilson might be the guy. He certainly fits the bill with a very Steelers' mentality to his game. That's just a lot to put on a third-round rookie.
The Steelers have been linked to every big name wide receiver on the trade market, most commonly Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel from the 49ers. That's the kind of receiving target fans want to see arrive in Pittsburgh.
Will that dream become a reality? For now, it seems the Steelers are content with taking shots in the dark instead of finding a sure thing.