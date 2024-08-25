Grade the take: An unexpected solution to the Steelers quarterback problem
By Mark Powell
How does the old saying go? If you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. The Pittsburgh Steelers face a similar predicament with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Initially, the dynamic was a simple one: Wilson was the short-term bridge quarterback, while Fields served as a backup with potential to start one day. Sounds easy enough, right?
Not so fast, my friend. Wilson was hurt to start training camp and didn't play until the second preseason game, which he looked dreadful in. Fields received the starting reps that otherwise would have gone to Wilson, and impressed during camp and even during those same preseason games his fellow quarterback struggled in. That complicates matters for Mike Tomlin, who gave Pittsburgh an unwanted distraction by failing to name a starter this weekend.
"We'll make a decision at the end of our work week this upcoming week," Tomlin said. "We have three days of Steelers-versus-Steelers work. Why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers-versus-Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We've got ample time to prepare for [the Atlanta Falcons] and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding the division of labor or pecking orders and so forth, so we'll do it at the end of the work week."
Steelers could trade one of their two quarterbacks
Considering Tomlin brought in Wilson to be the Week 1 starter in the first place, it's a bit surprising he can't commit to that same notion after a decent preseason performance against the Detroit Lions. What does he know that we don't?
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report offered an unexpected solution to the drama in Pittsburgh. Could the Steelers trade one of their quarterbacks? Specifically, they could trade away whoever loses the job.
"Pittsburgh can solve this potential problem simply by trading away whichever quarterback that head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't chose to open the regular season. The investment in both is minimal. Another team could see value, whereas the Steelers need to simultaneously play the short and long games," Sobleski wrote.
I don't hate his idea as much as I probably should, but trading away one of Wilson or Fields forces the Steelers to stick with the alternative. Pittsburgh is always in win-now mode under Tomlin, and having a reliable backup to replace, say, Wilson if he struggles makes the most sense. Fields is unlikely to be named starter right away, especially considering Wilson's experience and the pretense the Steelers brought him in under.
Unless the Steelers are willing to bet it all on one quarterback, or punt on the season altogether if something goes wrong, they should not trade Wilson or Fields.