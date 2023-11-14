3 Stefon Diggs trades Bills missed out on, 1 they can still make
The Buffalo Bills lost again on Monday night, leading some to question why they didn't trade Stefon Diggs when they had the chance, including Diggs own brother.
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and now sit on the outside looking in at the AFC Playoff Picture. Buffalo is two games back of the Miami Dolphins, despite having defeated Mike McDaniels' squad just a few weeks ago.
Buffalo is too talented to be playing this poorly. Sean McDermott is on the hot seat, and rightly so, but if Brandon Beane's bunch fails to make the postseason, the Bills could be forced into a tough predicament.
Had the Bills wanted to, they could have traded Stefon Diggs either this offseason or at the NFL trade deadline. Diggs is one of the best receivers in football at his best, but at times looks unhappy in Buffalo. Josh Allen has turned the ball over far too often for Diggs liking in 2023. Heck, just let his brother tell you.
Trevon didn't just receive this information out of thin air. He's familiar with his brother's frustration, which was on full display last postseason when Diggs' Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals. Stefon's actions were brushed off at the time as competitive frustration, rather than a cry for help.
Diggs is 29 years old and won't be in his prime forever. His deal has a potential out in 2025, and the way things are headed it's tough not to see these two sides parting ways two summers from now.
If that's the case, the Bills missed an opportunity to trade their talented wideout for top draft capital. Doing so wouldn't be closing a window, but perhaps opening another with a talented crop of wideouts in this year's class.
The Detroit Lions could have traded for Stefon Diggs
The Lions have Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, yes, but that didn't stop them from trading for Donovan Peoples-Jones at the deadline. Peoples-Jones is a local product -- he went to Michigan -- and serves more as a depth option and special teams threat than anything else.
However, if the Lions are serious about winning this year (and nothing suggests they aren't), adding Diggs to their offense would have been an impressive get. Jared Goff doesn't have the pure talent of a Josh Allen, but he doesn't turn the ball over as much and his teammates love him. Diggs is familiar with the NFC North, of course, thanks to his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit has a two-game edge on a shorthanded Vikings squad as of this writing. The Vikes will only go as far as Josh Dobbs takes them. Yet, having a little insurance in Diggs would've only helped them come playoff time.