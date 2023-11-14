3 Stefon Diggs trades Bills missed out on, 1 they can still make
The Buffalo Bills lost again on Monday night, leading some to question why they didn't trade Stefon Diggs when they had the chance, including Diggs own brother.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Falcons could have traded for Stefon Diggs
As much as I would urge the Atlanta Falcons to start over and fire Arthur Smith, it seems the front office still believes in the former Titans coordinator. Smith has blatantly ignored his most talented player in Bijan Robinson. He started Desmond Ridder to begin the season, which hasn't gone according to plan. Drake London is a solid wideout, but he is no Diggs.
If the Falcons really are trying to win now -- and their record suggests as much in a crowded NFC South -- they need a playmaker at wideout. Assuming Smith didn't ignore Diggs upon arrival much like he has Bijan, perhaps the likes of Ridder and the injured Taylor Heinicke would more resemble prime Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.
Instead, the Falcons are not a serious playoff threat and certainly are unlikely to win the NFC South as constructed. Smith is as stubborn as they come, and lacks a real passing threat. Diggs could've changed all that and then some, and the Falcons had the picks to make their dream trade a reality.