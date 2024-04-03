Of course Stephen A. Smith made Stefon Diggs trade all about the Cowboys
The Houston Texans have acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. But Stephen A. Smith couldn't resist stirring the pot about the Dallas Cowboys.
By Curt Bishop
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN has one of the most colorful personalities in the entire sports world.
He is also well-known for his intense hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. Smith's Cowboys hatred is a focal point on the daily sports talk show, and began back when Stephen A debated Skip Bayless, who is a notorious Cowboys fan.
So, when the Houston Texans acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a second-round pick, Stephen A. couldn't resist the temptation to roast the Cowboys. Houston, it could be argued, is the better team after an impressive offseason. The Texans also made the postseason in 2023-24, defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round.
When Smith gave his two cents on the matter, he had this to say.
"You're missing the big headline. The big headline is, they're probably the best team in Texas."
The rest of the ESPN crew burst out laughing as Smith sported a maniacal grin from ear to ear. While Stephen A's Cowboys takes are often a bit on the show, in this case he makes a good point.
Stephen A. roasts Cowboys after Texans acquire Diggs
Stephen A. didn't stop there.
He went into detail about how the Texans have a better and younger quarterback, C.J. Stroud, and a better coach in DeMeco Ryans. He also pointed out how the Cowboys are essentially strapped for money.
"You've got to pay CeeDee Lamb, you've got to pay Dak Prescott, you gotta figure out a way to play Micah Parsons, and all the Houston Texans are doing is saying, 'Howdy. We're here. And our focus is on the right things.' I'm just saying," said Smith as he hilariously imitated the use of a lasso.
Ultimately, this is no surprise. Stephen A. will always find a way to roast the Cowboys. It is simply in his nature as somebody who despises them with every fiber of his being. The rest of the team on ESPN, including Louis Riddick and Christopher Russo, agreed with his take that the Texans were now the far superior team.
Just a few months after Jerry Jones promised an active offseason to fans following a Wild Card defeat against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas has done little to improve their roster. Thus, it's tough to argue against Smith's assessment.
This is a huge move for the Texans, which are trying to improve after falling in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens. Houston won the AFC South division last year with a record of 10-7.