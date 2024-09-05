Stephen Curry career highs: Running through the best games of his career
Stephen Curry is widely considered a top-10 player in NBA history and the second-best point of all time. The four-time champ has had plenty of iconic moments throughout his 15-year career. Notably, Curry is the all-time leading 3-point shooter and the only unanimous MVP in league history. He is also a franchise icon for the Golden State Warriors.
Curry will forever be remembered as a player who revolutionized the game with his elite shooting ability. However, his impact goes beyond his incredible shooting. Let's examine some of Curry's career highs from several statistical categories.
Steph Curry career-high points: 62 vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Jan. 3, 2021
Curry's 2020-21 season saw him carry a team like never before. With a depleted team that was notably missing Klay Thompson Curry averaged a career-high 32 points which also led the league. Curry led the Warriors to a 39-33 record however, they missed the playoffs after losing to Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament. Nevertheless, Curry's individual brilliance was iconic this season and it led him to finish third in MVP voting. On Jan. 3, 2021, Curry had one of his most memorable performances exploding for a career-high 62 points in a 137-122 win over the Trail Blazers.
Curry outdueled Damian Lillard one of the league's top point guards who scored an impressive 32 points that night. Notably, Curry shot 18-of-31 from the field, 8-of-16 from 3, and 18-of-19 at the free throw line in this dominant performance. He also contributed five rebounds and four assists. Interestingly Curry has splashed 10 or more 3s in all of his five highest-scoring games with the exception of his career-high game.
Out of Curry's five highest-scoring games, three of them came in 2021. With a 57-point outburst against the Mavericks on Feb. 6 and a 53-point explosion against the Nuggets on April 12 being the other two. Last season Curry rattled off an absurd 60-point game in an overtime loss to the Hawks, good for the second-highest mark of his career.
Curry's iconic 54 point outburst in Madison Square Garden back in 2013 ranks fourth among his highest scoring games. This game put a 24-year-old Curry on the map as one of the league's brighest young stars and was the true beginning of a legendary career.
Steph Curry career-high assists: 16 (x2)
While Curry is mainly thought of as an elite 3-point shooter his playmaking is an underrated skill. Curry has dished out 16 assists twice in the same season. Notably, Curry also has 10 career games with 15 assists. The first game was Dec. 27, 2013, when Curry notched 14 points and 13 rebounds as well in a blowout 115-86 win against the Phoenix Suns — an incredibly well-rounded performance to say the least. On April 6, 2014, Curry would drop 31 points to go along with his 16 assists en route to a 130-102 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz. Notably, Curry played in just 29 minutes this game.
This season was Curry's first year as an All-Star. Impressively, he also finished sixth in MVP voting while leading the Warriors to their first 50-win season in 20 years. Steph and the Warriors would go on to win 67 games and the NBA title in the following season setting up a future dynasty.
Steph Curry career-high rebounds: 14 vs. Sacramento Kings, Dec. 27, 2015
The 2015-16 Warriors hold the best regular season record with 73 wins. The Warriors started their season with an absurd 24 straight wins. Curry's dominance was at the forefront of this historic season he won his second straight MVP and became the league's first unanimous MVP. While everyone remembers his absurd shooting many forget his crucial all-around impact.
Curry's 14-rebound performance in a 122-103 win over the Sacramento Kings highlights this all-around impact. Grabbing 14 boards as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard is extremely impressive. Notably, Curry also chipped in 23 points (six 3s) and 10 assists. It's easy to forget about this game when thinking about Curry's incredible career however, it should remind people of his underrated all-around game.
Steph Curry career-high 3-pointers: 13 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Nov. 7, 2016
It goes without saying but Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in league history. Curry has unlimited range, a lightning-quick release, and unmatched consistency as a shooter. Curry's 402 3-pointers in 2015-16 is an all-time record but he also holds five out of the 10 single season highs. Furthermore, he holds the NBA's all-time 3-point record with 3,747 3s to date nearly 800 more than the runner-up Ray Allen.
While the 2015-16 Warriors hold the better regular season record the 2016-17 Warriors are arguably the best and most dominant team of all time. With the addition of Kevin Durant, this squad was truly unstoppable.
In an early season game, Curry had one of the most iconic games of his career as he netted an absurd 13 3-pointers and notched 46 points en route to a 116-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry's splash brother Klay Thompson would break his record by connecting on 14 3s against the Bulls in 2018. Nevertheless, Curry's 13 three-pointers remain one of his most iconic and impressive performances.
Steph Curry career-high steals: 7 (x2)
Another underrated aspect of Curry's game is his defense. For years Curry was a productive defender due to his high activity in the passing lanes but as he got older and bulked he also became a high-quality on-ball stopper. Regardless steals have always been a crucial part of Curry's defense. In his 2015-16 MVP season Curry lead the league with 2.1 steals per game. He recorded seven steals twice in his career.
The first time came in his rookie season on April 7, 2010, in a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Impressively, a young Curry also notched 27 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds. Notably, the Timberwolves passed on Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft but picked point guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn with back-to-back picks. Curry fell to the Warriors at pick seven and the rest is history. Reportedly Curry and his camp didn't want to play in Minnesota and refused a workout with the team. All of this adds a layer of intrigue a forgotten great Curry performance.
The other game came on Dec. 7, 2016, in a 115-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He also chipped in 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds. The 2016-17 had a dominant 67-win season en route to an NBA championship with Kevin Durant in the mix. When it's all said and done they might be the greatest team of all time this game highlights Curry's well-rounded contributions to this team.