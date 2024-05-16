Steve Cohen deleted tweet hints at major Mets fire sale if things don't change quickly
The New York Mets are below .500 and nowhere near contending in the NL East in 2024. Those facts aren't exactly a huge surprise but they're certainly not welcome.
With every loss, the Mets step closer to selling at the MLB trade deadline. Even the owner is counting down the days.
No really, Steve Cohen's mind is literally already on the deadline.
In the middle of New York's 10-5 loss to the Philles, Cohen responded to a tweet referring to the Mets blowing it up this season.
"All in the future, not much we can do until trade deadline," Cohen wrote.
Cohen left that tweet up for several minutes before deleting it, but not before a slew of Mets fans grabbed the screen shot. Nothing on the internet is ever truly gone.
Given the context of the tweet, it's highly doubtful Cohen was talking about the trade deadline as an opportunity for the Mets to buy. No, it couldn't be more obvious that New York has a one-way ticket to Sellersville.
The biggest name already being linked to a million trade possibilities is Pete Alonso. With free agency coming up, the Mets risk losing him for nothing. The messaging from the Mets front office on that one has been fairly consistent though. He's unlikely to be traded. The rest of the squad though? A fire sale could be in order.
John Heyman of the New York Post has already suggested that Jose Quintana and Luis Severino could be valuable pieces of trade bait for the Mets.
Newly acquired DH J.D. Martinez, centerfielder Harrison Bader and pitchers like Adam Ottavino, Jorge Lopez and Jake Biekman will all be free agents at the end of the year.
The current Mets lineup and rotation aren't getting the job done. There's little reason to believe New York will be able to compete with the Braves and Phillies in the short-term anyways. A tear down would feel inevitable even if the owner wasn't saying the quiet part out loud.