Super Bowl Halftime Show set list predictions 2024 and guest stars
For tens of millions of fans, the Super Bowl is about watching the game, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup this year for Super Bowl LVIII. But for many others, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is actually the main event, which should certainly the case in 2024 as Usher is set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Usher has spanned more than two decades as one of the biggest pop and R&B music stars in the world. Whether it's been heartfelt ballads, party anthems, or everything in-between, he's given us a ton of great tunes over the years, which only makes his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024 that much more exciting.
But the big question on everyone's minds always is what the halftime artist will perform. They obviously want that to be a surprise on Sunday, but we can do our best to forecast what we'll see and hear from Usher with our Super Bowl Halftime Show set list predictions.
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show set list predictions
- OMG
- Love in This Club
- My Way
- My Boo (ft. Alicia Keys)
- Without You
- DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love
- Yeah! (ft. Lil John and Ludacris)
Going through the Usher catalog of music, these are the seven songs to fill the 12-15 minutes that we'll see him on stage at Allegiant Stadium for during the Super Bowl Halftime Show that seem to make the most sense.
While "Yeah!" would obviously be a great opener, we're going with it as the finale for this set to really go out strong. Instead, we'll keep the vibes high to start with another party anthem, "OMG", which should get things off to a hype beginning. We'll take it down a bit for "Love in This Club" before throwing it back to early Usher with "My Way". Then we'll keep rolling with an R&B anthem around Valentine's Day with "My Boo", an absolute classic.
That will make way for a build to the "Yeah!" finale with two high-energy songs in "Without You" and "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love". That sounds like a good way to cover several eras, allow for several guest stars, and keep Usher playing the hits, which is what you want from this set list.
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show guest star predictions
We're predicting three guest stars will show up with Usher on Sunday night during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Alicia Keys will come out and perform at least part of their mid-2000s hit "My Boo" while Lil John and Ludacris will join him on stage to perform the finale of our predicted set list, as one would expect to go out with a banger, "Yeah!"
There could be other appearances during the Super Bowl Halftime Show from the likes of Pitbull, David Guetta, Young Jeezy or several others given how many high-profile features that Usher has had on his songs throughout his career, and also how many times he's been featured. This trio, however, seems like the most obvious group.