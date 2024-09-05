Taylor Swift Chiefs attendance record: Comparing pop star to an average fan
By Ian Levy
Taylor Swift became an indelible part of the NFL experience last season, as her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce completely jumped the shark. They began dating early in the season and he presence at Chiefs games throughout the season brought plenty of new fans and attention to what was already the most popular sport in the US.
While some fans may have been exhausted by all the shots of her in the stands and the repeated predictions of whether or not she would be in attendance each week, she was clearly good for the game and, you could argue, pretty good for the Chiefs.
Which Chiefs games did Taylor Swift attend in 2023?
Swift attended 13 Chiefs games during the 2023 season, and more often than not, she was there for a Chiefs win.
DATE
OPPONENT
RESULT
Sept. 24, 2023
vs. Bears
W, 41-10
Oct. 1, 2023
at Jets
W, 23-20
Oct. 12, 2023
vs. Broncos
W, 19-8
Oct. 22, 2023
vs. Chargers
W, 31-17
Dec. 3, 2023
at Packers
L, 27-19
Dec. 10, 2023
vs. Bills
L, 20-17
Dec. 17, 2023
at Patriots
W, 27-17
Dec. 25, 2023
vs. Raiders
L, 20-14
Dec. 31, 2023
vs. Bengals
W, 25-17
Jan. 13, 2024
vs. Dolphins
W, 26-7
Jan. 21, 2024
at Bills
W, 27-24
Jan. 28, 2024
at Ravens
W, 17-10
Feb. 11, 2024
vs. 49ers
W, 25-22
In all, the Chiefs were 10-3 last season in games attended by Swift, outscoring opponents by a total of 92 points. They were 5-2 in home games attended by Swift and 5-1 in road or neutral site games. From the time she attended her first game and their relationship was underway, she missed just five games of a possible 18 games.
It goes without saying but they were much better off when she was there, going just 1-3 in the four games she did not attend last season.
Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs 2024 season-opener?
According to The Athletic, Taylor Swift will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 5 as the Chiefs unveil their championship banner and begin their quest for a three-pear against the Baltimore Ravens.
Swift is also likely to be in the stands for much of the early portion of the Chiefs schedule with a break in her Eras Tour schedule until Oct. 18 when she resumes in Miami. She'll be playing more than a dozen dates in North America across the rest of October, November and into December but even then she should be able to catch a handful of games in person.
Which 2024 Chiefs games will Taylor Swift be at?
DATE
CHIEFS GAME LOCATION
TAYLOR TOUR LOCATION
Sept. 5
Home vs. Ravens
-
Sept. 15
Home vs. Bengals
-
Sept. 22
at Atlanta Falcons
-
Sept. 29
at Los Angeles Chargers
-
Oct. 7
Home vs. Saints
-
Oct. 20
at San Francisco 49ers
Miami
Oct. 27
at Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans
Nov. 4
Home vs. Buccaneers
Indianapolis (Nov. 3)
Nov. 10
Home vs. Broncos
-
Nov. 17
at Buffalo Bills
Toronto (Nov. 16)
Nov. 24
at Carolina Panthers
Toronto (Nov. 23)
Nov. 29
Home vs. Raiders
-
Dec. 8
Home vs. Chargers
Vancouver
Dec. 15
at Cleveland Browns
-
Dec. 21
Home vs. Texans
-
Dec. 25
at Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Jan. 5
at Denver Broncos
-
Taylor Swift's current tour dates only overlap with the Chiefs schedule on three dates — Week 7 when the Chiefs are in San Francisco and Taylor is in Miami, Week 8 when the Chiefs in Las Vegas and she's in New Orleans and Week 14 when the Chiefs are in Kansas City and she's in Vancouver.
In addition, there are there other dates where the Chiefs play and she has a concert the day before and might not be able to make it. Of those, Week 11 is the most likely option for her to attend, coming off a show in Toronto with the Chiefs playing right across Lake Ontario in Buffalo.
Assuming the relationship lasts and assuming she doesn't get tired of watching the Chiefs pound their opponents each week, Swift could be in attendance for as many as 13 games this season. If that works out like it did last year — 10-3 record in those games and a run through the playoffs — the average Chiefs fan should be very happy.