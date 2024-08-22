The hidden reasons Cubs let Hector Neris walk to the Astros
The Houston Astros officially reunited with Hector Neris on Thursday. The veteran reliever was DFA'd earlier in the week by the Chicago Cubs, which allowed him to pass through waivers and join his contender of choice. Neris surely had several interested suitors, but the Astros just make the most sense.
Neris spent the last two years in Houston, where he won a World Series in 2022. Neris became a beloved member of that locker room and bullpen. Moreover, he was among the best late relievers in the sport. Neris has never made the All-Star game, but few have performed better in high-leverage situations over the last several years.
The 2024 campaign has been a different story for Neris, who was thrust haphazardly into a closing role for the Cubs after Adbert Alzolay and Julian Merryweather suffered injuries. Neris has a respectable 3.89 ERA, but he has blown five saves and racked up four losses. Through 44.0 innings (46 games) with Chicago, Neris allowed an alarming volume of base runners. He surrendered 41 hits and 26 walks, posting an abysmal 1.52 WHIP.
That seems reason enough for the Cubs to part ways, not to mention the favor of letting Neris go from a pretender to a contender. But, there was another source of motivation for the Cubs, who certainly are not well-stocked in the bullpen. It comes down, as most things do in this world, to money.
Cubs let Hector Neris return to Astros because of his contract
Neris inked a one-year, $9 million contract with the Cubs last winter. That deal included a team option for the same amount in 2025. Had Neris appeared in 60 games, however, that option would have been converted into a player option. Neris was on track to play roughly 59 games and Craig Counsell was a staunch advocate of his closer. As such, there was every reason for Chicago to nip that situation in the bud. There was no reason to let Neris sniff 60 games in a lost season.
The veteran's performance simply has not warranted another $9 million investment. By cutting ties, Chicago eliminates the club-possibly-player option from existence and starts fresh. Counsell won't have much fun managing his bullpen down the stretch, but Chicago's postseason hopes were dashed long ago.
For Houston, this reunion is a no-brainer. It's fair to be concerned by Neris' lagging production and advanced age, but he's a prime candidate to rebound with a change of scenery and, more importantly, a change in role. The Cubs overextended Neris as their ninth inning go-to. Houston has Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, and one of the most talented late-relief crews in the MLB. We have seen Neris dominate in Houston's setup role before. He should look better with the Astros.
It helps, of course, that he is familiar with Yainer Diaz, the coaching staff, and several members of the Houston bullpen. There won't be a culture shock; Neris loves Houston, and Houston loves Neris. Just in terms of pure comfort, Neris is far better off now than he was a week ago. The Astros probably come away from this move looking quite good.