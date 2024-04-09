The Masters tee times, format, field, purse, TV schedule, how to watch for 2024
Everything you need to know The Masters tee times and more for 2024.
Whenever the first tee times at The Masters get underway at Augusta National Golf Club, it feels like everything changes. The shots off of the first tee put an energy in the golfing world that is unmatched, whether you're a fan watching at home or on the hallowed grounds in Georgia. But make no mistake, the first major championship of the year is different.
The honorary starters obviously get things going first but then we get into the real action at The Masters. And for the 2024 tournament, there is plenty of action to follow. Yes, Tiger Woods is back in the field, trying to become the oldest winner at this major championship and win his sixth Green Jacket. But Jon Rahm, who departed for LIV Golf from the PGA Tour in December, is back to defend his win in 2023. 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, the heavy favorite this week, will be trying to get back into Butler Cabin, though.
Let's also not forget all of the other storylines. Rory McIlroy's chase for the career grand slam will continue once again, Jordan Spieth aims to take his elite Augusta National history and win another major, Brooks Koepka hopes that his major dominance continues, Xander Schauffele looks for his maiden major win, and so much more.
Keep up with everything at The Masters this week, starting with the tee times and then much, much more.
The Masters tee times, groupings and field for 2024, Rounds 1 and 2
Here's a look at The Masters tee times for Thursday's first round (April 11) and Friday's second round (April 12). Unlike regular PGA Tour events, the 89-player field allows Augusta National to have everyone tee off on the first hole.
Grouping
Thursday Round 1 Tee Time (ET)
Friday Round 2 Tee Time (ET)
Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
8:00 a.m.
11:06 a.m.
José Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)
8:12 a.m.
11:18 a.m.
Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
8:24 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (a)
8:36 a.m.
11:42 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Thobørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
8:48 a.m.
11:54 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)
9:00 a.m.
12:12 p.m.
Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
9:12 a.m.
12:24 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
9:24 a.m.
12:36 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
9:36 a.m.
12:48 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
9:48 a.m.
1:00 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
10:06 a.m.
1:12 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
10:18 a.m.
1:24 p.m.
Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
10:30 a.m.
1:36 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
10:42 a.m.
1:48 p.m.
Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
10:54 a.m.
2:00 p.m.
Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
11:06 a.m.
8:00 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cam Davis
11:18 a.m.
8:12 a.m.
Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (a)
11:30 a.m.
8:24 a.m.
Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
11:42 a.m.
8:36 a.m.
Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (a)
11:54 a.m.
8:48 a.m.
Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
12:12 p.m.
9:00 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
12:24 p.m.
9:12 a.m.
Bubba Watson, Nicola Højgaard, Adam Schenk
12:36 p.m.
9:24 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
12:48 p.m.
9:36 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
1:00 p.m.
9:48 a.m.
Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1:12 p.m.
10:06 a.m.
Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
1:24 p.m.
10:18 a.m.
Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
1:36 p.m.
10:30 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
1:48 p.m.
10:42 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
2:00 p.m.
10:54 a.m.
Weather in the forecast for Thursday could delay some of the tee times for the players at The Masters this week, so we'll stay tuned and keep you updated on any developments or delayed with the golf this week.
The Masters format: Field size, cut rules and more
It's a limited field size at The Masters compared to the other three major championships with 85-100 players traditionally making the field. In 2024, there will be 89 players in the field and we will obviously see a standard 72-hole stroke play event that should be expected in terms of tournament format.
As for The Masters cut rules, because of the small field, only the Top 50 and ties will make the cut and get into the weekend at Augusta National. For many years, the rule also included any players within 10 strokes of the lead, but that has since been dismissed as part of the cut for this tournament.
The Masters purse: Winner's prize money and total purse
Augusta National has yet to announce the total purse for The Masters 2024. One year ago, it was set at $18 million with the winner taking home $3.24 million, but that could potentially increase. We've seen the purse for signature events on the PGA Tour this year baloon to $20 million and THE PLAYERS was set at $25 million. It wouldn't be all that surprising to see The Masters reach the $20 million mark as well.
The Masters 2024 TV schedule: How to watch, times, live stream info
Here's a look at the full Masters TV schedule for the week.
Round/Date
Times
TV Channel(s)
First Round (April 11)
3:00-7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Second Round (April 12)
3:00-7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Third Round (April 13)
3:00-7:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Final Round (April 14)
2:00-7:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Don't worry, there is still plenty of coverage and golf to watch beyond the TV coverage windows. The Masters app and Masters.com will have feeds that include the following throughout the entire day at Augusta National for each Round: On the Range, Featured Groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16. Streaming will also be available via ESPN+ and will have the same feeds for the week as well.
Live streaming the TV coverage will be available on the CBS Sports app, Paramount+ and both ESPN and CBS feeds will stream on FuboTV, which requires a paid subscription. Golf fans can sign up and receive a 7-day free subscription for new users.