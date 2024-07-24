The only players Braves should consider trading Hurston Waldrep for
The Atlanta Braves have lost six of their last nine. With the Philadelphia Phillies' division lead holding firm, there is mounting panic in the fandom — and in the locker room. A players-only meeting this week signals disarray and disappointment in the clubhouse. There's not much Atlanta can do about the spate of injuries that have rolled over the organization this season, but time is running out to meaningfully improve their 2024 title odds.
We are less than a week away from the July 30 trade deadline. Alex Anthopoulos has said he's calling around more aggressively than usual with Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. out of commission. Michael Harris has spent significant time on the IL this season, too, and Ozzie Albies is set to miss a couple weeks at second base. It doesn't end.
Atlanta has been extremely fortunate to receive Cy Young-level production from Chris Sale and an All-Star campaign out of nowhere from Reynaldo Lopez. Without an injury-stricken rotation that is performing way above expectations, the Braves wouldn't be holding up so well.
The seams are coming apart, however, and there are obvious holes to plug on the offensive side — primarily in the outfield, where Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall are ill-equipped to be regular starters. The Braves still need pitching, too. That fifth starting slot has haunted Atlanta all season. Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver, Allan Winans, Darius Vines, Bryce Elder. Even Hurston Waldrep. Atlanta has cycled through its farm system in search of an answer and found none.
Waldrep, the 22-year-old former first-round pick, is the Braves' No. 2 prospect. He has been especially poor in two major league starts this season — seven combined innings, 13 earned runs, eight walks, only three K's — but the upside is undeniable. If the Braves want to pull off a blockbuster trade and meaningfully change their fortunes, odds are opposing front offices will pinpoint Waldrep as a prospect of interest.
Atlanta can't sacrifice Waldrep for nothing. MLB struggles at 22 don't mean Waldrep can't develop into a high-level starting arm in due time. But, if the right player is made available, Atlanta must at least consider it.
Here are a few stars worthy of trading the Florida Gators product.
4. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
This would not appease every Braves fan, but Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena is a monster bat with the potential to swing momentum in a playoffs series. It hasn't been his best season, but at 29 and with two years of team control left on his contract, Arozarena is an incredible value. He would theoretically have three guaranteed postseason runs in Atlanta, assuming the Braves remain competitive over the next few years.
Arozarena would squash the immediate concerns about Acuña's absence. He's not Acuña, obviously, but he's a considerable slugging threat with speed on the base paths. Strikeouts are a problem for the talented leftfielder (100 through 344 ABs), but he also draws walks at a high clip (44). He is performing well below his career standards right now, batting .209 with a .707 OPS, but there's no reason to believe Arozarena can't turn it around down the stretch. A change of scenery should do him some good.
The Braves need to weigh all the risks, including Arozarena's subpar defense and the potential outfield logjam once Acuña returns. Jarred Kelenic has been pleasantly effective in a tough spot this season, batting leadoff for a couple months as the Braves suffer injury after injury. He would have a tougher path to ABs with Arozarena, Acuña, and Harris occupying the starting spots in the outfield.
This trade could require more moves to balance the roster, but in the end, Arozarena's 15 home runs, 35 RBI, and 15 stolen bases are desperately missing from the Braves offense. He would improve Atlanta's outlook looking toward the postseason, and the Braves cannot afford to waste a season if it can be avoided.
3. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Another, slightly more appealing option in the outfield. Whereas including Waldrep in an Arozarena trade might disgruntle the fanbase, it's hard to imagine too many complaints if Luis Robert Jr. is the prize. The Chicago White Sox are well-documented sellers, and Atlanta would face stiff competition for Robert's services. That could include the first-place Phils. As such, don't be surprised if the price for Robert balloons a bit.
He's 26 years old on a controllable contract, which is ripe territory for Anthopoulos and the Braves front office. The Scott Boras factor is a complication, as the Braves don't traditionally engage with Boras clients, but the Braves can't let hypothetical contract disputes in the distant future dissuade them from adding an immediate difference-maker. Robert will reach free agency when his contract expires in 2027, but that won't preclude the Braves from bidding and potentially keeping him.
In the meantime, he's on the books for an additional three years and he's going to immediately boost the Braves' offensive profile. After out-slugging the league all of last season, Atlanta has experienced a power drainage in 2024. Marcell Ozuna is raking, but the rest of Atlanta's typically fearsome hitters are performing below their median outcomes. Robert, too, has been slow on the come-up this season (he dealt with a hip injury in April), but he's coming off a 38-home run campaign. When healthy and fully engaged, Robert is on the shortlist of best power hitters in the MLB.
He is going to strike out a lot, but pitchers tend to skirt around him. Robert can notch a few stolen bases, he's effective in the field, and he still has plenty of room (and time) to expand his skill set. His prime years are just beginning. The numbers are already creeping in the right direction after a slow start. Robert is up to .227 with a .764 OPS, rocketing 11 home runs in just 181 ABs.
2. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Of all the supposedly available position players, none better address the Braves' needs than Bo Bichette. He's in the middle of his worst season to date — a common theme here, but not enough to spook Atlanta. He's 25 with another year of team control left on his contract. He's not under Scott Boras' thumb either, which means Atlanta can probably hammer out an extension. The Toronto Blue Jays are said to be resistant to moving Bichette, but he is openly lobbying for a trade. Can the Blue Jays really justify keeping a malcontent around when the future looks so bleak?
On the surface, Bichette's numbers aren't worth touching with a 10-foot pole. He's batting .223 with a .597 OPS, managing four home runs and 30 RBI across 305 AB. Bichette has no power behind his swing right now and his standard bat-to-ball excellence has lulled, with injuries and evident unhappiness hanging over him.
That said, we are talking about a 25-year-old with multiple All-Star berths under his belt. He led the American League in total hits back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, and he has finished with a batting average above .300 thrice in six MLB seasons. The Braves, when right, have plenty of slugging. What Bichette provides is a consistent on-base presence, expertly managing his ABs and putting himself in scoring position.
He won't address the outfield hole, but he does upgrade the shortstop position rather substantially over Orlando Arcia. Atlanta would need to be patient as Bichette works his way through this slump, but few players in the MLB more plainly need (and desire) a change of scenery. Going from the depressing situation in Toronto to a potential World Series contender in Atlanta could raise Bichette's spirits and his production.
1. Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox
White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is running neck-and-neck with Tarik Skubal and Corbin Burnes in the AL Cy Young race. He probably can't keep pace on the worst team in baseball, but a move to a contender could reignite his case. He would join the NL frontrunner, Chris Sale, in Atlanta's rotation, immediately and thoroughly addressing the gaping hole in that No. 5 slot.
Crochet is 25 with multiple years of team control on his contract. If the Braves are going to trade their No. 2 prospect and arguably their brightest minor-league arm, it makes sense to acquire another young pitcher with the potential to stick around. Crochet, obviously, is more prepared to contribute in the immediate future with his 100 MPH heat and incredible, 93rd percentile whiff rate (32.7). His 157 strikeouts leads the AL and is second in the majors, trailing only his former teammate Dylan Cease.
There are workload concerns with Crochet, who has more than doubled his career high for innings pitched with 111.1 this season. It's fair to wonder if the fireballer can maintain his current pace through a deep postseason run. With three All-Stars in the rotation already, perhaps Atlanta moves Crochet to the bullpen come October. Both as an act of preservation and a hedge against his inexperience.
Even if that's how it plays out, the long-term implications of acquiring such a talented arm to pair with Spencer Strider (and potentially replace upcoming free agent Max Fried) is more than enough to justify parting with Waldrep. The White Sox will certainly want another arm to cultivate in Crochet's stead, so this deal could work out swimmingly for both sides.