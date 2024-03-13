THE PLAYERS Championship DraftKings picks 2024: Best PGA DFS golf lineup
It's impossible not to get excited whenever it's the week of THE PLAYERS Championship. Not only is it the flagship event on the PGA Tour with the best field in golf -- even without some of the LIV Golf departures playing -- but it's a great course at TPC Sawgrass that provides a tremendous test every year. But this is also a fascinating and admittedly difficult week to build a DraftKings PGA DFS lineup.
At most courses and tournaments on the PGA Tour, course history means quite a bit. And to be sure, it does hold some weight at THE PLAYERS, but in a far different way. There have been no repeat winners in this event's 49 previous playings, which goes to show that form can be a bit inconsistent here based on various factors.
So what do we do? Well, we try our best to highlight ball strikers and players who have some good finishes here, even if it isn't an every-year affair. With that in mind, let's start with our Top Plays for this week on THE PLAYERS Championship DraftKings PGA DFS slate before getting into the guys we're fading and then building a winning lineup.
THE PLAYERS Championship DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Plays
$10K Range: Justin Thomas ($10,600) - Yes, I'm aware Scottie Scheffler is at the top of this range. And to be sure, I think he's a great play as well. But I'm looking to get a bit different with my lineup this week and the popularity with Scheffler, especially with a $5K range returning, is immense. So we're going with Justin Thomas. Outside of The Genesis this year, he's been back to playing like one of the game's elite, doing it with his ball striking too. As a past winner here, I love for him to show up big again at TPC Sawgrass. Also Consider: Scottie Scheffler ($12,800), Rory McIlroy ($11,600), Viktor Hovland ($10,100)
$9K Range: Will Zalatoris ($9,900) - The course history for Will Zalatoris does leave quite a bit to be desired given that his best finish at THE PLAYERS is a T21 in three starts. But given the lack of sticky course history and Willy Z's form in 2024, he's my pick to win this week. Zalatoris has finished T2 and T4 in the two signature events he's played this year, and has been ball striking the heck out of it. Even better, his putter is no longer a disaster. I love the $9K range as a whole, but Zalatoris is my favorite play. Also Consider: Hideki Matsuyama ($9,800), Wyndham Clark ($9,700), Shane Lowry ($9,100)
$8K Range: Russell Henley ($8,600) - Even though the approach play numbers haven't been at the peak of Russell Henley, he still has my attention this week at TPC Sawgrass. In reality, the $8K range is one I might avoid entirely, but Henley's high floor and hot form in terms of finishes stand out, especially with back-to-back Top 20s at THE PLAYERS. His accurate driving and normally honed-in approach play suit TPC Sawgrass, and he could be a nice safe play to help your lineup. Also Consider: Sahith Theegala ($8,700), Tony Finau ($8,500), Byeong Hun An ($8,100), Si Woo Kim ($8,000)
$7K Range: Keith Mitchell ($7,500) - When you think of winners at THE PLAYERS, it's largely a who's who of ball strikers, especially in recent years. So in that vein, Keith Mitchell in his current form absolutely fits the bill. Mitchell has finished Top 20 in his last three starts and has gained more than 1.8 strokes ball striking over those 12 rounds. Furthermore, his accuracy and length off the tee plays here perfectly, so in his recent form, there's no escaping how valuable he could be at just $7,500. Also Consider: Tom Hoge ($7,800), Adam Hadwin ($7,500), Erik van Rooyen ($7,300), Alex Noren ($7,200)
$6K Range: Andrew Novak ($6,400) - There aren't many players, much less in the $6K range, who can say that they're entering THE PLAYERS Championship with three straight Top 10 finishes. Andrew Novak can, though. He's another player who is peaking with his ball striking, gaining more than a stroke on approach over his last 12 rounds while driving the ball positively and, more importantly, accurately. It's a better field than what he has been playing, but the game is in good enough shape to still believe in him fully. Also Consider: Doug Ghim ($6,800), Billy Horschel ($6,600), Austin Eckroat ($6,500), Kevin Yu ($6,100)
$5K Range: Ben Silverman ($5,500) - Back with a $5K range this week, there's a lot to like with Ben Silverman at this price. He finished T16 and T13 at Mexico and the Cognizant, gaining more than a stroke on approach and really crushing it as a ball striker. Oh yeah, he can also putt well too. It's risky given his long-term form, which is why he's in the $5Ks, but the upside is very real with Silverman at that low price. Also Consider: Chan Kim ($5,800), Sam Ryder ($5,600), Greyson Sigg ($5,500), Nico Echevarria ($5,400Brice Garnett ($5,300)
THE PLAYERS Championship DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Fades
$10K Range: Patrick Cantlay ($10,300) - Sure, Patrick Cantlay had a pair of Top 11 finishes at Pebble Beach and The Genesis, but if you think he's looked up to form of late, you're kidding yourself. His ball striking has been pedestrian, especially by his standards, and he's also formed a troubling trend of starting hot and then fading quickly. Throw in a relatively poor history at THE PLAYERS, and I'm staying far away from him this week.
$9K Range: Collin Morikawa ($9,400) - The DNA of Collin Morikawa at his best is absolutely tearing apart greens with his approach play. So it's more than a little concerning that he's been only a slight gainer in that category over his last 16 rounds. He looks quite a bit lost right now in his game, even struggling with his driving accuracy more than normal. Morikawa is still an elite player, but he's a stay-away this week at TPC Sawgrass.
$8K Range: Sungjae Im ($8,400) - Another top-end player and name who just isn't in form, we've seen it pretty egregiously with Sungjae Im. He's actually lost 0.43 strokes ball striking over his last 16 rounds and the putter has been cold too. There were some positive signs at the API last week that he might be coming out of his funk a bit, but not enough for me to trust him this week.
$7K Range: J.T. Poston ($7,700) - J.T. Poston looked like one of hte hottest players in the world around mid-February, but he's cooled off considerably since, most recently finishing outside the Top 50 at both the Cognizant and API. His approach play has slipped quite noticeably, as has his driving. It's basically all gains with the putter right now, which is not a recipe for success when you come to THE PLAYERS.
THE PLAYERS Championship 2024: Best DraftKings golf PGA DFS lineup
PGA DFS Lineup Player

Will Zalatoris

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Keith Mitchell

Doug Ghim

Andrew Novak

Total Salary Remaining: $500

In trying to be different, I'm skipping the $10K range entirely and building with a strong trio in the $9K range at the top.
Zalatoris is obvious as a Top Play this week, but Matsuyama and Lowry are trending beautifully coming into THE PLAYERS Championship. With a win and T12 finish in his last two starts, Hideki is gaining 1.59 strokes tee to green over that span, looking primed to contend at a place where he has the course record from the canceled 2020 event in the first round. As for Lowry, he's finished Top 5 in both starts so far in Florida, peaking on approach at 1.32 strokes gained over his last eight rounds and his driving accuracy is perfect for TPC Sawgrass.
That leaves us with Doug Ghim and, frankly, he was a toss-up with Novak for the top play in the $6K range. Not only does Ghim have a T6 at THE PLAYERS from 2022 in his history, but he's coming off four straight Top 16 finishes where he's gaining more than a stroke ball striking and also gaining with the putter. He's a threat for another great finish with how he fits in his current form.