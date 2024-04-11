Who is Tiger Woods' caddie at the 2024 Masters? Lance Bennett salary and what to know
Tiger Woods has a new caddie on the bag this week at The Masters.
In 2023 when Tiger Woods made the decision to undergo surgery that would ultimately keep him out of competitive golf after The Masters for the year, it also wrought change in the 15-time major champion's camp. Namely, it ultimately led to an amicable split with his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava.
Woods and LaCava had both discussed that, if the caddie had an opportunity to go work more permanently with a new player with Tiger's injury and limited schedule, he should do that. So in May, the partnership broke up in a friendly, mutual decision with LaCava then permanently taking over on the bag of Patrick Cantlay.
Tiger has not played all that often since that time, but without LaCava on the bag, that does mean that he'll have a largely unfamiliar face as his caddie for The Masters in 2024 as he makes his second start of the year since returning for smaller tournaments at the end of 2023. But who is his caddie at The Masters? We've got what you need to know.
Who is Tiger Woods' caddie at The Masters 2024?
Lance Bennett will be Tiger Woods' caddie at The Masters this year. Bennett is a longtime caddie on both the PGA and LPGA Tours throughout a strong career. This is also not the first time we've seen him on the bag for Tiger as Bennett was also his caddie at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club earlier this year. Of course, Woods was forced to withdraw from that event due to illness, meaning we only got to see about 25-ish holes of the pairing working together.
Who has Lance Bennett caddied for previously on the PGA Tour?
Bennett's career as a caddie has seen him work with some well-known players over the years. His longest run of work was on the bag of Matt Kuchar for many years. After that split, however, he's more currently been a caddie for both Sungjae Im and Davis Riley. In Bennett's career, there have also been some events spent working for Zach Johnson, a former Masters champion, and Bill Haas. And, of course, he also worked one event on the bag for Woods.
Lance Bennett salary: How much will Bennett make with Tiger at The Masters?
Though we don't know the official numbers for Lance Bennett's salary as Tiger Woods' caddie for The Masters, the standard rate according to many is a base rate of $2,000 per week and then 7-10% of the players' winnings at the tournament. We can probably assume safely, however, that the going rate for being on Woods' bag might be a little bit better than that as a weekly rate, especially given his health struggles and the possibility of not seeing any prize money for the tournament being always in play due to that.
For what it's worth, Tiger's former longtime caddie, Steve Williams, made a reported $8.8 million working with Woods for 12 years.
Tiger Woods' caddies: History of loopers for the 15-time major champion
Prior to Bennett, Tiger Woods has worked with three caddies on a long-term basis in his illustrious career. Here's a look at the three previous caddies with how long they worked with Tiger and who they are currently caddying for now, if they are.
Caddie Name
Years with Tiger Woods
Current Partnership
Mike "Fluff" Cowan
1996-1999
C.T. Pan
Steve Williams
1999-2011
None (Previously Adam Scott)
Joe LaCava
2011-2023
Patrick Cantlay
With Tiger's currently limited schedule, it remains to be seen just how full-time Lance Bennett will be on Woods' bag. However, with two tournaments together in 2024, it seems like when Tiger plays, we should be seeing Bennett on his bag.