Latest report proves just how bad Tigers exec Scott Harris botched Jack Flaherty trade
By Mark Powell
Let me take you back: It's the day of the MLB trade deadline, 2023. Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is on the phone with the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a trade for Eduardo Rodriguez. The only problem, of course, is that Rodriguez did not want to play for Los Angeles, and he had a no-trade clause.
Pundits and fans alike ripped Harris for this oversight, even if it wasn't entirely his fault. The Tigers would lose Rodriguez in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Just a year later, and Harris was in a similar predicament. Medical issues reportedly led to a failed trade with the New York Yankees for Jack Flaherty, who was the top rental on the market. Because Harris had postured too long, searching for the best-possible return after fellow pitchers like Yusei Kikuchi drove up the pitching market, Harris was left with little choice but to pull the trigger on an underwhelming trade with the Dodgers just two minutes before the deadline.
This is why you don't wait until the last minute to do your homework, kids.
Scott Harris lost the trade deadline for the Tigers...again
To make matters worse, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press (Tigers beat writer) reported that Harris could've receive the same offer the Blue Jays got for Kikuchi, but was unreasonable at the time when talking with the Astros, so they pivoted. Petzold also reported that Harris refused to lower his asking price for Flaherty a mere two hours before the trade deadline.
I want to make it clear here when I say Harris seems like a capable president of baseball operations. He's young and on his second year in the job. Tigers fans should not freak out. He's also been dealt a rough hand the last two deadlines, as he was under the impression Rodriguez would approve a deal with the Dodgers, and now was blindsided by medical concerns the Tigers couldn't have seen coming given how well Flaherty was pitching this month.
However, a front office which doesn't learn from its mistakes is doomed to repeat them, and Harris learned that the hard way on Tuesday evening. The most egregious flaw in his judgement was refusing to lower his asking price for Flaherty despite the injury issues, and then waiting until the last minute to cave. The Tigers have a poker face, and it's brutally obvious. Every contender knew they were going to trade Flaherty, especially after Detroit scratched him from what would've been his last start.
Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney could turn out to be fine -- heck, even great -- players, but there needs to be a method to Harris's madness. Andrew Friedman and the rest of baseball has his number.