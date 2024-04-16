Timberwolves 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Minnesota Timberwolves enjoyed their best regular season since the Kevin Garnett era. Here's what their playoff schedule looks like.
What a season it's been for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a year in which the Western Conference was even more competitive than usual, the T-Wolves were in the race for the No. 1 seed up until the season's final day, ultimately finishing third behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets with a 56-26 record.
Head coach Chris Finch will now turn his attention to the playoffs, where his team will meet the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round. Phoenix won all three matchups with Minnesota during the regular season, including a 125-106 beating on the season's final day that prevented the Timberwolves from finishing in a tie with the Thunder and Nuggets for the West's best record.
That loss for Minnesota means they'll now have to beat the one team that's had their number all year. The Wolves ranked first in defensive rating this year, but in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix has a trio of scorers who are able to get their points in nearly any matchup. Newly-extended Grayson Allen led the league in 3-point percentage, while Jusuf Nurkic has enjoyed one of the best and healthiest seasons of his career, and the rebounding battle between Nurkic and Rudy Gobert will be critical.
Despite their 0-3 record against the Suns, the Wolves still have to feel good about entering this series healthy, as Karl-Anthony Towns came back last week from a torn meniscus that sidelined him for over a month. The team will need him to help Anthony Edwards carry the load.
Edwards made the leap this year to stake his claim as the NBA's best young two-way player. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in leading the Wolves to the second-best record in franchise history, and his fiery attitude and willingness to take on any matchup on either end of the court means the Wolves have a chance against anyone.
Timberwolves first-round playoff schedule
The first game of the Wolves-Suns series will tip off at the Target Center on Saturday.
- Game 1: vs. Phoenix Suns, Saturday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2 will also be at the Target Center before the series shifts to Phoenix for two games at the Footprint Center. If necessary, Game 5 will move back to Minnesota, Game 6 will be in Phoenix, and the Wolves will host a potential seventh game.
The winner of this series will move on to face the winner of the Denver Nuggets and the 7-seed, which will be determined by the Play-In Tournament game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers. The defending champion Nuggets would have home-court advantage if they move on, but the Wolves and Suns would both have it if Denver gets upset.
Be sure to check back here for updated schedules as they become available.