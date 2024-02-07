Timberwolves land Monte Morris from Pistons to address backup point guard need
At long last, the Minnesota Timberwolves address their need for a backup point guard by landing Monte Morris in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been scoping out the market ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline in search of a backup point guard to take pressure off of 36-year-old floor general Mike Conley.
After finalizing a trade with the Detroit Pistons, the Wolves have addressed the lack of depth behind Conley in the form of Monte Morris, per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to Wojnarowski, Minnesota is sending Shake Milton, Troy Brown, and a 2030 second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Morris.
Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Monte Morris from Detroit Pistons
The Timberwolves have had reported interest in Morris leading up to the deadline, with his connection to president of basketball operations Tim Connelly dating back to their days together with the Denver Nuggets. The Athletic’s James. L. Edwards III noted that Connelly attempted to trade for Morris when he was a member of the Washington Wizards before his stint with the Pistons.
Now, the two will finally get to reunite in Minnesota with the hope that he will bolster their roster and help the Timberwolves make a playoff push.
Sitting at 35-16, the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets are tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, with the Clippers having the edge due to their slight edge in winning percentage.
Morris has appeared in six games this season due to a preseason quad injury, but he’s averaged at least 10 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38 percent from beyond the arc in the three campaigns prior.
Turning 29 in June, Morris is in the final season of a three-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Nuggets (which was given to him by Connelly) and set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.