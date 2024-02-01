Tom Brady’s dad criticizes ‘horrible’ part of Bill Belichick’s coaching personality
While praising Bill Belichick, Tom Brady Sr. also pointed out his biggest flaw.
By Lior Lampert
For the first time since being named the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000, it seems like Bill Belichick won’t be on an NFL sideline (until 2025). After winning six Super Bowls in 24 seasons, Belichick has cemented himself as arguably the best coach in league history. But after missing the playoffs in the past three years, the two sides parted ways.
His former quarterback Tom Brady, who spent 20 years with the legendary head coach in New England, recently referred to him as “the best coach in the history of the NFL.”
Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Sr., agrees with his son. In a conversation with Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe, Brady Sr. called Belichick “the best coach in football, bar none,” but also pointed out that the coach has a weak spot -- his "interpersonal skills."
Tom Brady Sr. states the obvious about Bill Belichick
“Bill is tough,” Brady Sr. stated during his discussion with Gasper. “He runs a military system. It’s a different generation. Bill is a great, great, great coach. But his interpersonal skills are horrible. That’s the bottom line. How many times has he said — back in ‘15 or ‘16 — that he wanted to win without Tommy? When he went without Tommy, he didn’t know what he was losing. You’re losing more than just a quarterback. Ego sometimes gets in the way of things. I think it did with Bill. Now, he’s in a situation where he’s gotten crucified for the last few years by everybody and a lot of luster has come off his rose.”
While it is not shocking to hear someone criticize the persona of Belichick, it is noteworthy when someone whose son spent 20 years working alongside him says it. However, Brady Sr. made sure to give Belichick his flowers, but it came with an asterisk.
Belichick has often been known for his dry personality. He is all about handling his business and takes a no-nonsense approach to the game. The 71-year-old coach doesn’t try to hide it when he speaks with the media.
It wouldn’t hurt for Belichick to crack a smile or loosen up at times, but his demeanor and attitude are part of what has enabled him to be one of the most successful head coaches in sports during his time with the Patriots.
Belichick only interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, but they gave the head coaching job to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. As of this writing, only the Washington Commanders have a head coaching vacancy, but they have not interviewed Belichick.
Currently the third-winningest head coach in NFL history, Belichick needs 16 wins to pass Hall of Famer George Halas. Even though signs suggest him sitting out in 2024, Belichick will likely return in 2025 to chase history.