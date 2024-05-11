Top NBA assistant emerges as candidate in Lakers' head coach search
By Kinnu Singh
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was promptly fired after getting trounced by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Ham's successor will face the pressure of helping superstar LeBron James win one last NBA championship in the twilight of his career.
Los Angeles won a championship in the 2019-20 NBA season, but have struggled to find success since then. Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel was fired after the 2021-22 season, and Ham's two-year stint didn't bring any promising results. With retirement around the corner for James, pressure is mounting for the Lakers to produce.
Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick, David Adelman, and James Borrego are all expected to interview for the head coaching role. Although the Lakers head coaching search was reportedly narrowed down to those four names, recent reports suggest that a fifth name may have entered the discussion.
Micah Nori may have earned himself a head coaching job with the Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori is expected to interview with the Lakers for the head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
“I can confirm that [Nori and Adelman] those are two of the Lakers’ candidates during this coaching search," Buha said. "They're casting a wide net, they're trying to do their due diligence. I think both guys are quality candidates. I think if they are going the assistant coaching route, those would probably be my top two choices, and it sounds like the Lakers — or at least some people with the Lakers — feel the same way."
Nori, who joined the Timberwolves as an assistant in 2021, has 15 years of experience in the NBA. He spent time as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors.
Nori has become beloved by fans for his entertaining interviews, but the 50-year-old assistant has been under a bigger spotlight as Minnesota attempts to reach the Western Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history. With head coach Chris Finch immobilized by a knee injury, Nori has handled the physical responsibilities on the sideline, including calling timeouts.
Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego have prior head coaching experience, although both had losing records. Adelman, who has been an assistant for Denver since 2017, would be a perfect fit if the Lakers want to alter an old adage for their needs: If you can't beat them, have them join you.
Redick, a former Duke star and 15-year NBA veteran, has become well-known in his post-playing career as an NBA analyst. Redick, who recently launched the "Mind the Game" podcast with James, has been named as a potential candidate for head coaching positions around the league. He was also considered a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching position. While plenty of players have converted into successful head coaches, Redick says his experience is limited to coaching his son's middle school AAU team.
Buha said the process of filling the head coaching vacancy could take "six to seven weeks." The goal is to have a coach in place prior to the draft. With Nori still contending for a NBA championship, the process of interviewing him could be delayed. It's not impossible, however. Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee was hired by the Charlotte Hornets even though his team is also amid a playoff run.