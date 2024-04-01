Travis Kelce couldn’t escape Taylor Swift troll at golf course, and it didn’t faze him
By Curt Bishop
The relationship of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop legend Taylor Swift has become well known throughout the sports world and in pop culture. Swift and Kelce were confirmed to be dating, and the pop star was often at Chiefs games supporting the tight end throughout last season and during the Chiefs' run to yet another Super Bowl championship.
Late last week, Kelce tried to take a break from all the paparazzi by having an outing at the golf course. But that break never came.
While he was taking a shot, a friend began to troll him with some of Swifts' music. However, it did not faze him one bit. Kelce had a great shot and could be seen enjoying the music thoroughly afterwards, even playing some air guitar in the process.
A fan posted the video on Twitter, which was originally shot by former NBA player Chandler Parsons.
Kelce unfazed by Swift troll, uses it as motivation during golf game
Clearly, Kelce had no problem being trolled by the music. Instead, it appeared to lock him in even more. While the video doesn't clearly show where Kelce's shot actually went, it sounded pretty good off the club, and it looked like it traveled a pretty healthy distance.
At this point, it seems as though Kelce has heard enough heckling over his relationship with Swift that it doesn't even bother him anymore if it ever did in the first place. He clearly has embraced the spotlight and is enjoying his status as Taylor Swift's boyfriend, so much that a few trolls here or there mean absolutely nothing to him.
Between a three-time Super Bowl champion and significant other of the most popular musician in the world, life appears to be humming along just fine for Kelce. Now, he's enjoying the offseason before heading back to work to help the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl title in as many years.