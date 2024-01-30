Travis Kelce ends retirement rumors in hyped up moment with Patrick Mahomes
After advancing to Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce feels reborn.
By Lior Lampert
While some tried to boldly predict that Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce would retire following their AFC Championship Game battle with the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, the future Hall of Fame tight end made it clear that he has other plans after punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.
Despite speculation that Kelce would retire at the end of the season alongside his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, he continues to rise to the occasion during the NFL playoffs.
During last week’s win over the Ravens, Kelce secured his 152nd playoff reception in the second quarter, passing Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most catches in postseason history.
After the game, Kelce was both seen and heard celebrating with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and some of his teammates. Kelce discussed how winning makes him feel younger and steers him further from retirement despite his age and outside noise surrounding his future.
Travis Kelce shuts down any Chiefs retirement rumors
“[Winning] makes you feel younger, baby! I could do this another 11 years baby, let’s go!”
Kelce tells Mahomes as he’s happily bouncing around back and forth while the time awaits to receive the Lamar Hunt Trophy for winning the AFC Championship.
After an illustrious 11-year career with the Chiefs consisting of nine Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro selections, and two Super Bowl victories, Kelce feels rejuvenated enough to tell his quarterback he can continue playing for 11 more seasons.
At times this season, Kelce didn’t look like himself. Whether it be age or the slew of injuries he dealt with in 2023, it sparked a conversation about his future in the NFL beyond this year.
Alas, Kelce has ended any retirement rumors with his stellar postseason performance and his postgame embrace with Mahomes following his team’s win over the Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl.