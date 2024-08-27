Travis Kelce’s take on Chiefs acquiring Kadarius Toney aged like milk
By Lior Lampert
As we suspected, the Kansas City Chiefs reuniting with veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't bode well for Kadarius Toney.
Kansas City dropped the hammer on Toney ahead of the official 53-man NFL roster cutdown deadline at 4 p.m. ET on August 27. The talented yet oft-injured and erratic wideout got waived ahead of the cutoff point, ending his disappointing stint with the Chiefs.
Expectations for Toney were high upon joining the Chiefs in 2022. Especially considering they traded a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-rounder to the New York Giants for him. Perhaps no one was more excited about his addition than Kansas City superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who made quite the hot take.
Kelce and his brother -- retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- discussed the Toney deal on their New Heights a few weeks after it happened. The All-Pro chain-mover praised the now-ex-Chief, questioning why the Giants willingly let him go. But after two disappointing seasons in Kansas City, those comments have aged poorly, to put it kindly.
"I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce declared about Toney leaving the Giants. “I just don’t get it. I don’tget it one bit. I don’t understand it. I don’t even want to understand it. I don’t even want to know what happened over there."
Moreover, Kelce expressed how "extremely happy" he was that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach "found a way" to acquire "an incredibly talented player" like Toney.
Unfortunately for Kelce and the Chiefs Kingdom, the Toney experiment couldn't have been much worse. The 2021 first-round pick caught 41 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in 20 of 27 possible regular season games with Kansas City.
Nevertheless, the Chiefs won consecutive Super Bowl titles during Toney's tenure. But while they're reigning back-to-back champions, the team accomplished the feat despite the 25-year-old, not because of him.
If there's anything to take away from Kelce's previous assessment of Toney, he's much better as a player than an evaluator.