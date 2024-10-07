Jourdan Lewis deserves more than apology that never came from George Pickens
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a problem for Mike Tomlin and Co. On the other side of the spectrum, however, the Cowboys secondary did exactly what they were asked. Dallas followed Pickens all over the field at a rain-soaked Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night, holding Pittsburgh's only real elite outside weapon to just 26 yards on three catches.
Pickens, who wore a nose guard essentially proclaiming that he could not be covered, was shut down. With the game in hand thanks to a late Cowboys touchdown, Pickens snapped on Jourdan Lewis, grabbing his facemask and throwing him to the ground.
Much of being an elite defensive back is what happens in between plays. Corners and wideouts jaw back and forth all game long. You can bet it was happening with these two players, both experts of their craft. Pickens lost his cool in a critical moment, and ought to be punished as a result.
If the Steelers won't punish George Pickens, then the NFL ought to step in
Pickens snap count was down all game long, with fellow wide receivers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin receiving more playing time. When asked if he was sending a message, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin denied any intention.
"We just wanted to minimize his reps in an effort to get more productivity. We're just trying to manage in terms of the totality of the big picture. He wasn't less of a focal point in terms of our intensions of what we wanted to do offensively, but we did want to cut his reps a little bit in an effort to get higher quality play, just in general," Tomlin told Dejan Kovacevic and the media after the game.
Tomlin has been here before with Pickens, sitting down the talented wideout just last season in his office to discuss effort and find a solution. Pickens showed a disturbing lack of effort run blocking in 2023. While that's since been resolved, he's not creating drama in different ways.
As for the Cowboys, they was smart not to react to Pickens petulance. Lewis trolled Pickens after the game as he went to the Dallas locker room, suggesting the Steelers needed another receiver. As far as trash talk goes, that's relatively lite compared to Pickens throwing Lewis to the ground by his facemask.
The NFL can and should at the least fine Pickens for his actions, and send a message for the Steelers while they're at it.