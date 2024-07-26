Tua Tagovailoa's massive contract is more money lost for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
With each passing day, it feels like some news drops that only improve the market value of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. And on Friday, a bombshell struck that will assuredly cost team owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones even more money to extend his franchise signal-caller.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed on a four-year, $212.4 million deal.
How about them apples, Jones?
In light of Tagovailoa receiving $53.1 million annually, yesterday's price is no longer the same as today's going rate for Prescott -- it only increased.
Tagovailoa is a talented, ascending young player, though he's harmoniously considered an inferior option to Prescott. So, after seeing the former get such a massive payday, how much will the latter command in his next pact? Whatever the number is, it presumably has Jones and the Cowboys front office palpitating.
The Tagovailoa report ominously comes the day after Prescott puts his future with the Cowboys in doubt. Albeit there's no correlation, it's an intriguing coincidence, especially given the circumstances.
While Tagovailoa is the most recent notable gunslinger to sign a lucrative contract this offseason, another key domino lurks in the shadows.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been 'holding in' at training camp as his new deal looms. However, recent intel suggests it won't be long before he's back on the practice field with his teammates.
Tagovailoa joins Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) as the third quarterback to earn a substantial raise in recent months. Soon, Love will be part of the group, barring any shocking turn of events. But what about Prescott? Where does he fit into the picture?
As arguably the most accomplished of the bunch, Prescott could be more valuable than all the above. Considering this, Jones' extreme patience in resolving the contractual impasse is inexplicable. The longer the Cowboys owner waits, the deeper the hole in his wallet when/if the dust settles.