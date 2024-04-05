Is Tyler Herro playing tonight? Latest injury update for Heat vs. Rockets
The Miami Heat have been without Tyler Herro since Feb. 23. Almost two months later, he may be nearing a return and could potentially play on Friday night.
By Curt Bishop
The Miami Heat currently own a record of 42-34 and sit in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.
However, there is still a chance they may avoid the Play-In Tournament. Not only are they just a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for seed No. 6, but they may be getting some reinforcements soon.
Since Feb. 23, Tyler Herro has been nursing a foot injury. The Heat play the Houston Rockets on Friday night at the Toyota Center, and there is a chance that he could return to the lineup in Houston, as was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Charania notes that Herro has been present on the team's current road trip.
Herro could be back Friday vs. Rockets
Getting Herro back would be a huge boost for the Heat and would give them a chance to potentially play their way out of the Play-In Tournament and secure a playoff berth.
Herro helped guide the Heat to the NBA Finals last summer as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference before they lost to the Denver Nuggets.
Having the star guard present on the road trip certainly bodes well for the Heat, who are going to need him in order to make another run to the finals. The Heat have not yet submitted their injury report for today.
The Kentucky product has appeared in 36 games, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. In addition, he has shot 43.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The 24-year-old put up 21 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on the night of his injury. If he does in fact return tonight, the Heat will be getting him back at just the right time as they try to fight for one of the top six spots in the Eastern Conference. They are also only three games back of the New York Knicks for seed No. 5, so that remains a possibility, especially if Herro comes back soon.
If he does not return tonight, the Heat could potentially still have him return sometime later in the road trip.