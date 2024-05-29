Tyler O'Neill falls into predictable injury crisis with the Red Sox
Tyler O'Neill will return to Boston to get imaging done on his knee. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora insists it's for "reassurance." But with O'Neill's injury history, it's another possible blow to the Boston Red Sox season.
O'Neill exited May 25's game against the Milwaukee Brewers for precautionary reasons.
Injuries are what made O'Neill a risky trade this offseason. Those injuries are also why the Cardinals were ready to unload the youngster for pitching.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol took heat in 2023 for publicly criticizing O'Neill for a perceived lack of hustle. O'Neill clapped back, saying he was doing his best to stay on the field after so many injuries kept him from contributing to the team.
After their spat, O'Neill remained sideline for much of the 2023 season. He got a fresh start in the offseason as he was traded to the Boston Red Sox for pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos. Robertson was put on the 15-day injured list for right elbow inflammation retroactive to May 23.
The Red Sox are currently playing the Baltimore Orioles. Ian Browne of MLB.com reported that O'Neill was being sent to Boston for imaging on his knee.
Given O'Neill's injury history, it is an excellent plan for the Red Sox to get the imagining done now and get the reassurances needed. It is a good sign, as Browne reported that the Sox are not fearful of anything being significantly wrong.
O'Neill did not feel he was progressing in recovering from knee discomfort, according to Cora.
"The medical [staff] feels like he should be OK and that it's nothing too serious. We’ll [get the tests] and go from there."
O'Neill is hitting .236/.343/.500 with an OPS of .843. He has 22 walks, six doubles, 11 home runs, 29 runs scored, 17 RBI, and a stolen base. He has been back on track after falling off course after his collision with Rafael Devers in April, that left him with eight stitches. Hopefully, O'Neill needs a little rest, and he'll be back.