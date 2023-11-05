Tyreek Hill confusingly doubles down on trying to put Dolphins in Chiefs weight class
After a loss where the Kansas City Chiefs looked definitively more complete than the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill just wouldn't let it die.
By Josh Wilson
Sometimes, it's just different against your former team. You want to outperform them to not only win, but also for personal, vindictive reasons. That seemed to be the motivation for Tyreek Hill, who let some trash talk fly before the Miami Dolphins took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany to start NFL Sunday in Week 9.
By the end of the day, Hill found himself one of the Dolphins to blame for the team's loss after he was held to a season-low in receiving yards on the day and a crucial fumble that kept the Dolphins from closing the lead to one score at halftime, instead contributing to the play that put the Chiefs up by three scores.
Though he still performed well against average standards, Hill is not average. He is dynamic, a game-changer. You expect him to outperform everyone, including whatever expectations you have set for him.
In Frankfurt, he was just... average.
After the game, he didn't seem to accept that the Chiefs made he and the Dolphins look wholly underprepared and still a pretender moonlighting on the contender list.
Tyreek Hill refuses to accept that Dolphins and Chiefs are in completely different tiers
Chiefs fans had a field day pulling up receipts from earlier in the week of Hill's trash talk. Hill seemed to be in some denial after the game, saying he thinks this matchup is the NFL's next big rivalry...
Um... Not so much. The Dolphins are now six straight losses to teams with winning records and in every "prove it" game this season, they have put their reputation in question, losing games to the Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles. They beat up bad teams in ways that seem convincing enough, but fail to get over the hump against the proven winners. What gives?
Plus, the Dolphins haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2011. What rivalry?
Hill did give the Chiefs defense credit, which is fair because he was neutralized, his speed in particular. His separation (distance between himself and defender at time of pass arrivals on his 10 targets) was far lower than his season average.
As far as a rivalry, it might feel that way to the Dolphins, but the fish are just a slight nuisance in the Chiefs mid-season overseas vacation.