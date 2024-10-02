What are Tyreek Hill, Dolphins cooking? Star WR hints at potential trade
Safe to say things are not going great with the Miami Dolphins right now. The team came into this season looking to make one more push toward a Super Bowl amid an increasingly messy salary cap situation, only for Tua Tagovailoa's injury to turn one of the NFL's most explosive offenses into one of its ugliest. Skylar Thompson was a disaster before getting hurt himself, Tyler Huntley wasn't much better and now Mike McDaniel's squad needs a win at New England in Week 5 to avoid a 1-4 start.
Given how dire things seem right now, it might be time for Miami to start having some tough conversations about its long-term future — and whether it's best to try and free up some salary cap rather than keep paying through the nose for a team that appears to be getting further and further away from contention. This brings us to Wednesday afternoon, and star WR Tyreek Hill's X account.
Did Tyreek Hill just hint at a potential trade away from Dolphins?
Hill got the NFL world's attention with a few simple words, tweeting simply "woke up to trade news exciting".
Leaving aside the fact that Cheetah apparently wakes up at 12:30 p.m. ET (hey, NFL athletes have particular schedules), this begs all sorts of questions. Is Hill referring to a trade involving himself or one of his friends around the league (maybe even fellow disgruntled wideout Davante Adams)? Is Miami really considering pulling the plug on Hill and admitting that it's time to enter a rebuild?
If the Dolphins do want to tear it down and start over, trading Hill would be an enticing place to start, both because of his age (at 30, he's unlikely to star on the next competitive Miami team) and the fact that it could save the team some $65 million against the cap between 2025 and 2027. That said, there's been nothing else to suggest that a Hill deal is imminent, or that Miami is even ready to think that far ahead. It's more likely that Hill is simply catching up on some NFL headlines, or that he's just trying to get people riled up on social media. Still, it could be a glimpse into Dolphins fans' future.