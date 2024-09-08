Tyreek Hill trolls entire Miami-Dade police department after bizarre pregame incident
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL campaign began in a strange fashion for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He shockingly got detained by law enforcement on his way to Hard Rock Stadium before the team's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Per Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the standout pass-catcher got handcuffed after a heated exchange with a police officer. He initially got pulled over and ultimately cited for a reckless driving charge. However, the optics and details of the circumstances are unsettling, to put it kindly.
After cooler heads prevailed and the situation de-escalated, authorities released Hill, and the stud wideout made it for pregame warmups.
Based on Hill's performance versus Jacksonville, you'd think nothing happened. Nonetheless, he reminded everyone about the fiasco during the contest with an epic celebration to cap off an 80-yard touchdown.
With two defenders to beat, Hill zoomed past both for a massive score that cut Miami's deficit to three. Afterward, he commemorated his peculiar confrontation with police earlier in the day, putting imaginary shackles on himself.
Fellow Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle got in on the fun for what will probably go down as the hardest image of the 2024 season. Overall, execution was 10-out-of-10 -- from the impressive highlight play to the electrifying celebration.
What makes it even more cold-blooded is the timing. Hill's infectious energy following a significant turning point in the match amplified the Dolphins faithful. The crowd went berserk and loved every second of it.
Hill finished with seven catches for 130 yards and the previously-mentioned touchdown. He picked up right where he left off in 2023, helping the Phins pull out a comeback victory over the Jags.
Kudos to Hill for making light of the matter, showing up to work and doing his job (incredibly well). Instead of harping or dwelling on it, he remained focused on winning the football game. His efforts and ability to put everything behind him by kickoff swung the pendulum for Miami en route to their 1-0 start to the year.