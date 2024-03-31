UConn head coach Dan Hurley insults Huskies fanbase in the most endearing way possible
Dan Hurley thinks Huskies fans are terrible, but in a good way.
By Josh Wilson
The UConn Huskies are onto the Final Four for the second year in a row, and still alive in their title defense. They held the Illinois Fighting Illini scoreless for an absurd consecutive portion of their Elite Eight matchup, proving quite clearly that if another team is to win the tournament, they're probably going to have to take down UConn.
The Huskies are looking to become the first repeat champions since Billy Donovan's Florida Gators did it in 2008, a tall task that UConn is, so far, making light work of.
After the net cutting and celebration for getting to the big venue for a second straight year, head coach Dan Hurley, who has become known for his famous superstitious dragon underwear, made an admission about UConn basketball fans.
Dan Hurley thinks UConn fans are "obnoxious as sh**"
Asked about a moment late in the game when the contest was all but official, Hurley went out and interacted with the crowd. Asked about it after the game, Hurley said he, "finally felt safe," about the Huskies being able to pull out the win without an implosion.
"We've defied the odds this year," Hurley said, speaking about having a target on their back and losing players from last year's national championship team. "And our fanbase again, is obnoxious as sh** on social," saying that the moment was really just a chance to celebrate with the fans who make the UConn target bigger, which makes it all the sweeter when the Huskies get the job done.
UConn, next, takes on Alabama, who beat Clemson in the late slate on Saturday.