UNLV paid how much to potentially get beat by Syracuse?
By Austen Bundy
The No. 25 UNLV Rebels are a surprising member of the undefeated club this season, especially having a quarterback-NIL controversy so early in the year.
But even without transfer passer Matthew Sluka under center, the team seems to be doing just fine in its bid to challenge for the Mountain West crown and potentially the expanded College Football Playoff.
Sitting at 4-0 and dropping more points in Week 5 than Sluka ever did in each of his three starts, UNLV now hosts an ACC foe that could spoil the hot streak.
Syracuse will be making the five and a half hour flight to the desert to take on the Rebels and find a fourth win to its young season.
How much did UNLV pay Syracuse for Friday's matchup?
The Orange probably won't be vying for a playoff spot at the end of the season but on Friday they could put an end to UNLV's luck - and get paid for doing so.
Syracuse is a 6.5 point underdog according to ESPN Bet (Vegas clearly isn't biased on this) but it was paid $300,000 to make the trip out to Sin City and take a crack at the Rebels. Pulling the upset would sweeten that jackpot a lot more.
A loss would all but certainly end UNLV's hopes at challenging current conference leaders No. 21 Boise State for a spot in the playoff. But Syracuse would earn a second ranked win of its season (def. No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28), likely reinserting itself back into the stacked ACC title race.
Saturday will be the first time ever the two programs have met on the gridiron and Syracuse's first time playing at Allegiant Stadium.
Syracuse lost its last non-Saturday game this season 26-24 to new ACC foe Stanford on Sept. 20. It will be looking to end that trend on Friday.